Mosley, Banks lead James Madison over UNC Wilmington 104-95

WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP) — Stuckey Mosley scored 27 points, Darius Banks added 20 of his 22 points in the second half, and James Madison beat UNC Wilmington 104-95, splitting the season series on Saturday.

James Madison (10-14, 3-8 Colonial Athletic Association) stopped a five-game skid and eclipsed the 100-point mark for the first time since a 106-74 win over East Mennonite on Nov. 24, 2015.

Matt Lewis added 19 points for the Dukes, who shot 60 percent in the second half and 59 percent for the game. They trailed 53-46 early in the second half but erased the deficit with a 7-0 run and took control for good with a 9-0 run that made it 80-73 with 7:12 left.

James Madison went the final 4:11 without a field goal but made 17 of 18 free throws during that span to hold on.

Ty Gadsden had 24 points and Jeantal Cylla added 20 for the Seahawks (8-16, 4-7), who have lost five of the last six. Devontae Cacok had 12 points and 13 rebounds for his 18th double-double of the season and the 53rd of his career.

