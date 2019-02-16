Listen Live Sports

Mosley scores 25 to carry James Madison past Delaware 68-61

February 16, 2019 10:44 pm
 
HARRISONBURG, Va. (AP) — Stuckey Mosley had 25 points as James Madison beat Delaware 68-61 on Saturday night.

Dwight Wilson had 14 points and 12 rebounds for James Madison (12-15, 5-9 Colonial Athletic Conference). Matt Lewis added 10 points.

Darian Bryant had 15 points and seven rebounds for the Fightin’ Blue Hens (16-12, 8-7). Ryan Johnson added 13 points. Ryan Allen had 11 points.

The Dukes leveled the season series against the Fightin’ Blue Hens with the win. Delaware defeated James Madison 76-69 on Jan. 17. James Madison faces Northeastern on the road on Thursday. Delaware plays Drexel on the road next Saturday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

