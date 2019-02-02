Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Moss gathers 5 3-pointers to lead Grambling past UAPB

February 2, 2019 8:52 pm
 
GRAMBLING, La. (AP) — Prince Moss scored 21 points with five 3-pointers and Anthony Gaston buried three 3s and Grambling throttled Arkansas-Pine Bluff 79-55 on Saturday night.

Moss was 7-of-10 shooting and made all of his 3s in just six attempts. The Tigers (10-11, 4-4 Southwestern Athletic Conference) saw 10-different players enter the scoring column and the finished 28-of-55 (50.9) shooting. Grambling was better from distance (11 of 20) than the foul line (12 of 23)

Moss’s 3 with 10:58 before halftime put Grambling ahead 19-12 and started a 24-6 run that Pine Bluff never overcame. UAPB missed 20 of 27 shot attempts from the field in the first half and Grambling took advantage for a 42-25 halftime lead.

Shaun Doss paced the Golden Griffins (7-14, 4-4) with 19 points, 13 coming from the foul line, and Martaveous McKnight scored 11 with nine rebounds.

