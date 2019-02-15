Listen Live Sports

Movistar terminates contract of Jaime Roson after doping ban

February 15, 2019 10:24 am
 
MADRID (AP) — The Movistar cycling team says it has terminated the contract of cyclist Jaime Roson after the International Cycling Union confirmed his four-year suspension for doping.

Movistar announced Roson’s firing on Friday after it says it was notified by the UCI that it had confirmed the adverse finding in his biological passport from January 2017.

At the time of the adverse finding, Roson was riding for Caja Rural-Seguros RGA. He joined Movistar in 2018.

Movistar had already suspended the 26-year-old Roson in July when the adverse finding was initially discovered.

