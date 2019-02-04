Listen Live Sports

Mpoyo’s career-high 22 lifts Grambling past MVSU

February 4, 2019 11:50 pm
 
GRAMBLING, La. (AP) — Axel Mpoyo scored a career-high 22 points on 8-of-10 shooting and grabbed 11 rebounds and Grambling handled Mississippi Valley State 79-57 on Monday night.

Grambling (11-11, 5-4 Southwestern Athletic Conference) has won two straight following a two-game skid. The Tigers have won five of their last seven while the Delta Devils (3-20, 1-8) have dropped seven straight.

Tyreke Eckwood’s layup with 5:33 left before halftime put MVSU up 20-14 before Grambling went on a 19-3 run to close the half and they never looked back. Grambling shot 15 of 30 in the second half — including 6 of 10 from beyond the 3-point arc — and made all 10 of its free throws.

Dallas Polk-Hilliard scored 20 for Grambling and Ivy Smith had 18 points, seven assists and four steals. Mpoyo, Polk-Hilliard and Smith made 22 of Grambling’s 28 field goals.

Grego Jones-Rollins and Dante Scott each scored 11 for MVSU.

