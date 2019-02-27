Mt. St. Mary’s seeks revenge on FDU

Fairleigh Dickinson (15-13, 10-6) vs. Mount St. Mary’s (8-21, 5-11)

Knott Arena, Emmitsburg, Maryland; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Fairleigh Dickinson goes for the season sweep over Mount St. Mary’s after winning the previous matchup in Teaneck. The teams last played on Jan. 21, when the Knights outshot Mount St. Mary’s from the field 51.7 percent to 48.1 percent and hit five more 3-pointers en route to the 87-69 victory.

FABULOUS FRESHMEN: Mount St. Mary’s’ Vado Morse, Malik Jefferson and Damian Chong Qui have combined to account for 43 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 52 percent of all Mountaineers points over the last five games.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Morse has either made or assisted on 45 percent of all Mount St. Mary’s field goals over the last three games. The freshman guard has accounted for 16 field goals and 14 assists in those games.

SLIPPING AT 74: Mount St. Mary’s is 0-16 this year when it allows 74 points or more and 8-5 when holding opponents to fewer than 74.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Mountaineers have recently converted buckets via assists more often than the Knights. Mount St. Mary’s has an assist on 36 of 66 field goals (54.5 percent) across its previous three outings while Fairleigh Dickinson has assists on 44 of 86 field goals (51.2 percent) during its past three games.

STIFLING DEFENSE: Fairleigh Dickinson has forced opponents into committing turnovers on 21.2 percent of all possessions, the second-highest rate among all NEC teams.

