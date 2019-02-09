Listen Live Sports

Mullins lifts Rice over Marshall 74-69

February 9, 2019
 
HOUSTON (AP) — Chris Mullins had 12 points to lead five Rice players in double figures as the Owls narrowly defeated Marshall 74-69 on Saturday night.

Trey Murphy III and Jack Williams added 11 points apiece for the Owls. Robert Martin and Quentin Millora-Brown chipped in 10 points each. Williams also had eight rebounds for the Owls, while Martin posted seven rebounds.

C.J. Burks had 24 points and seven rebounds for the Thundering Herd (13-12, 6-6 Conference USA). Jannson Williams added 14 points, 12 rebounds and four blocks. Jon Elmore had 13 points, eight rebounds and seven assists.

Rice (10-15, 5-7) plays Florida International on the road on Thursday. Marshall takes on UAB at home on Thursday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

