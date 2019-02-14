Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Murphy scores 19 to lead Wofford past VMI 95-84

February 14, 2019 10:10 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — Storm Murphy had 19 points as Wofford won its 13th consecutive game, defeating VMI 95-84 on Thursday night.

Fletcher Magee had 18 points for Wofford (22-4, 14-0 Southern Conference). Chevez Goodwin added 10 rebounds.

VMI put up 56 second-half points, a season high for the team.

Bubba Parham had 30 points for the Keydets (7-18, 1-12), who have now lost six consecutive games. Myles Lewis scored a career-high 22 points. Sarju Patel had 14 points.

        Insight by GitLab: Learn how agencies are implementing applications to work across hybrid cloud environments in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

The Terriers improve to 2-0 against the Keydets this season. Wofford defeated VMI 90-76 on Jan. 12. Wofford plays UNC Greensboro at home on Saturday. VMI plays Furman on the road on Saturday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|19 Government Performance Management:...
2|21 Chantilly, VA Engineering, Technology...
2|21 TECHEXPO Polygraph Only Hiring Event
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

US, Thai sailors participate in mine detection simulation

Today in History

1885: Washington monument completed, dedicated

Get our daily newsletter.