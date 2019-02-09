Murray State rolls to 86-55 win over SIU-Edwardsville

MURRAY, Ky. (AP) — Ja Morant scored 20 points and led five players in double-figure scoring as Murray State rolled to an 86-55 win over SIU-Edwardsville on Saturday night.

Morant was 7 of 15 from the field and had five rebounds and six assists for the Racers (19-4, 10-2 Ohio Valley Conference). KJ Williams added 16 points and four rebounds, Tevin Brown and Devin Gilmore had 12 points apiece and Darnell Cowart had 10 points and led the team with 11 rebounds.

The Racers trailed 38-32 at the break but exploded on a 17-0 run to start the second half. The surge featured 3-pointers by Williams and Brown and two dunks by Williams to give Murray State a 49-38 lead with 14:46 to play. The Cougars (8-16, 4-8) were held to just 17 points in the period and the Racers cruised to the win.

David McFarland scored 14 points for the Cougars. Brandon Jackson added 13 points and eight rebounds.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.