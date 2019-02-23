Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Muszynski leads balanced Belmont to 11th straight win, 97-75

February 23, 2019 9:36 pm
 
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Nick Muszynski scored 19 points on 7 of 11 shooting, leading six players into double-digit scoring as Belmont walloped SIU-Edwardsville 97-75 Saturday night for its 11th straight win.

Dylan Windler added 18 points with nine rebounds and four assists for Belmont (22-4, 13-2 Ohio Valley Conference), which kept pace with Murray State atop the OVC standings.

Seth Adelsperger scored a career-high 14 points on 6 of 7 shooting, Michael Benkert and Kevin McClain scored 13 each. Benkert was 5 of 5 from the floor, and made all three 3-point tries for a career high scoring. Grayson Murphy added 11 points and five assists.

Cameron Williams opened the game with a dunk for SIU-Edwardsville and the Cougars led by as many as 10 points in the early going, which saw four ties and seven lead changes.

A McClain 3-pointer gave the Bruins a 42-41 lead four minutes before halftime and they never trailed again.

Brandon Jackson led SIU-Edwardsville with 22 points, Daniel Kinchen added 13 and Jaylen McCoy 10.

