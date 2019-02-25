N. Illinois looks to end streak vs W. Michigan

Western Michigan (8-19, 2-12) vs. Northern Illinois (12-15, 5-9)

Convocation Center, DeKalb, Illinois; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Western Michigan looks to extend Northern Illinois’s conference losing streak to seven games. Northern Illinois’ last MAC win came against the Ohio Bobcats 71-60 on Jan. 29. Western Michigan fell 77-76 in overtime at Eastern Michigan in its last outing.

SAVVY SENIORS: Northern Illinois’ Levi Bradley, Dante Thorpe and Lacey James have combined to score 48 percent of the team’s points this season, including 52 percent of all Huskies scoring over the last five games.

EFFICIENT EUGENE: Eugene German has connected on 41.3 percent of the 160 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 9 of 21 over his last three games. He’s also converted 68.9 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: The Huskies are 0-10 when they score 69 points or fewer and 12-5 when they exceed 69 points. The Broncos are 0-14 when they fail to score more than 72 points and 8-5 on the season, otherwise.

PERFECT WHEN: The Huskies are 6-0 when they make nine or more 3-pointers and 6-15 when they fall shy of that mark. The Broncos are 5-0 when the team blocks at least four shots and 3-19 when they fall short of that total.

CLAMPING DOWN: Western Michigan’s defense has forced 11 turnovers per game this season, but is averaging 15 takeaways over its last three games.

