NASCAR Cup – Gander RV Duel 2 Results

February 14, 2019 10:00 pm
 
Thursday
At Daytona International Speedway
Daytona Beach, Fla.
Starting position in parentheses

1. (3) Joey Logano, Ford, 60.

2. (4) Clint Bowyer, Ford, 60.

3. (9) Aric Almirola, Ford, 60.

4. (6) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 60.

5. (10) Kurt Busch, Chevrolet, 60.

6. (8) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 60.

7. (14) Jamie McMurray, Chevrolet, 60.

8. (2) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, 60.

9. (5) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, 60.

10. (17) Ty Dillon, Chevrolet, 60.

11. (11) David Ragan, Ford, 60.

12. (16) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet, 60.

13. (1) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet, 59.

14. (7) Erik Jones, Toyota, 59.

15. (15) Brendan Gaughan, Chevrolet, 59.

16. (19) Corey LaJoie, Ford, 59.

17. (13) Casey Mears, Chevrolet, 59.

18. (12) Michael McDowell, Ford, 58.

19. (18) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 57.

20. (21) Joey Gase, Toyota, 57.

21. (20) BJ McLeod, Chevrolet, 57.

Average Speed of Race Winner: 193.133 mph.

Time of Race: 0 Hrs, 46 Mins, 36 Secs. Margin of Victory: .126 Seconds.

Caution Flags: 0 for laps.

Lead Changes: 4 among 4 drivers.

Lap Leaders: A. Bowman 1-11;C. Bowyer 12-13; Gaughan 14-20;C. Bowyer 21-59;J. Logano 60.

Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Lead, Laps Led): Clint Bowyer 2 times for 41 laps; Alex Bowman 1 time for 11 laps; Brendan Gaughan 1 time for 7 laps; Joey Logano 1 time for 1 lap.

