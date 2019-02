NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series Schedule

By The Associated Press

Friday, Feb. 15 — NextEra Energy 250, Daytona Beach, Fla.

Saturday, Feb. 23 — Atlanta 200, Hampton, Ga.

Friday, March 1 — Strat 200, Las Vegas

Saturday, March 23 — NGOTS race, Martinsville, Va.

Friday, March 29 — Vankor 350, Fort Worth, Texas

Friday, May 3 — JEGS 200, Dover, Del.

Friday, May 10 — NGOTS race, Kansas City, Kan.

Friday, May 17 — North Carolina Education Lottery 200, Concord, N.C.

Friday, June 7 — Rattlesnake 400, Fort Worth, Texas

Saturday, June 15 — NGOTS race, Newton, Iowa

Saturday, June 22 — Gateway 200, Madison, Ill.

Friday, June 28 — Camping World 225, Joliet, Ill.

Thursday, July 11 — NGOTS race, Sparta, Ky.

Saturday, July 27 — Gander Outdoors 150, Long Pond, Pa.

Thursday, Aug. 1 — Eldora Dirt Derby, Rossburg, Ohio

Saturday, Aug. 10 — Corrigan Oil 200, Brooklyn, Mich.

Thursday, Aug. 15 — NGOTS race, Bristol, Tenn.

Sunday, Aug. 25 — Chevrolet Silverado 250, Bowmanville, Ontario

Friday, Sept. 13 — World of Westgate 200, Las Vegas

Saturday, Oct. 12 — Sugarlands Shine 250, Talladega, Ala.

Saturday, Oct. 26 — NGOTS race, Martinsville, Va.

Friday, Nov. 8 — Lucas Oil 150, Avondale, Ariz.

Friday, Nov. 15 — Ford EcoBoost 200, Homestead, Fla.

