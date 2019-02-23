NASCAR TRUCKS 200 Results

Saturday At Atlanta Motor Speedway Hampton, Ga. Lap length: 1.54 miles (Start position in parentheses)

1. (7) Kyle Busch, Toyota, 130.

2. (12) Johnny Sauter, Ford, 130.

3. (5) Grant Enfinger, Ford, 130.

4. (3) Brett Moffitt, Chevrolet, 130.

5. (6) Ben Rhodes, Ford, 130.

6. (21) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 130.

7. (1) Austin Hill, Toyota, 130.

8. (2) Harrison Burton, Toyota, 130.

9. (11) Todd Gilliland, Toyota, 130.

10. (14) Timothy Peters, Chevrolet, 130.

11. (15) Tyler Dippel, Chevrolet, 130.

12. (4) Sheldon Creed, Chevrolet, 130.

13. (29) Brennan Poole, Toyota, 130.

14. (10) Matt Crafton, Ford, 130.

15. (22) Gus Dean, Chevrolet, 130.

16. (28) Cory Roper, Ford, 130.

17. (27) Anthony Alfredo, Toyota, 130.

18. (9) Stewart Friesen, Chevrolet, 130.

19. (20) Jordan Anderson, Chevrolet, 130.

20. (26) Parker Kligerman, Chevrolet, 130.

21. (31) Korbin Forrister, Chevrolet, 130.

22. (25) Jennifer Jo Cobb, Chevrolet, 130.

23. (23) Jesse Little, Ford, 130.

24. (16) Natalie Decker, Toyota, 127.

25. (18) Spencer Boyd, Chevrolet, 126.

26. (19) Ray Ciccarelli, Chevrolet, 125.

27. (17) Austin Wayne Self, Chevrolet, Accident, 118.

28. (30) Chad Finley, Chevrolet, Accident, 117.

29. (32) Norm Benning, Chevrolet, Steering, 82.

30. (13) Josh Reaume, Toyota, Engine, 78.

31. (24) Timmy Hill, Chevrolet, Brakes, 53.

32. (8) Joe Nemechek, Chevrolet, Accident, 50.

Average Speed of Race Winner: 112.648 mph.

Time of Race: 1 Hrs, 46 Mins, 38 Secs. Margin of Victory: 0.932 Seconds.

Caution Flags: 6 for 30 laps.

Lead Changes: 10 among 8 drivers.

Lap Leaders: A. Hill 0;H. Burton 1;M. Crafton 2-5;K. Busch 6-43;G. Enfinger 44-47;K. Busch 48-53;J. Sauter 54-57;B. Rhodes 58-77;K. Busch 78-87;J. Sauter 88-92;K. Busch 93-130.

Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Lead, Laps Led): Kyle Busch 4 times for 92 laps; Ben Rhodes 1 time for 20 laps; Johnny Sauter 2 times for 9 laps; Matt Crafton 1 time for 4 laps; Grant Enfinger 1 time for 4 laps; Harrison Burton 1 time for 1 lap.

