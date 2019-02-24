Nationals 12, Cardinals 2

Washington St. Louis ab r h bi ab r h bi T.Trner ss 2 1 0 0 Crpnter 3b 1 0 0 0 L.Grcia ss 3 1 0 0 T.Edman pr 1 0 0 0 A.Eaton dh 2 1 0 0 D.Fwler rf 2 0 0 0 Kieboom ph 1 0 1 1 Carlson rf 1 0 0 0 Barrera ph 1 0 0 0 Gldhmdt 1b 2 0 0 0 B.Dzier 2b 2 0 1 0 Knizner 1b 2 0 0 1 B.Snydr rf 2 0 1 1 O’Neill lf 3 1 1 1 M.Adams 1b 1 0 0 1 Arzrena lf 1 0 0 0 Mrmljos ph 2 0 0 0 Rbinson dh 3 0 2 0 V.Rbles cf 1 1 0 1 Rdrguez ph 0 0 0 0 Rynolds lf 1 0 0 0 Y.Munoz 2b 3 0 1 0 Stvnson lf 2 0 1 0 Schrock 2b 1 0 0 0 J.Wlson 2b 3 2 2 1 L.Thmas cf 2 0 0 0 Sanchez 3b 2 0 0 1 A.Grcia cf 2 0 0 0 H.Jones cf 2 2 1 0 Fr.Pena c 2 0 0 0 C.Tylor rf 1 0 0 0 Mrtinez c 2 0 0 0 Ja.Noll 3b 3 3 3 3 Ed.Sosa ss 3 1 0 0 Sverino c 1 1 1 0 T.Gshue c 2 0 1 2 Totals 34 12 12 11 Totals 31 2 4 2

Washington 013 004 301—12 St. Louis 000 110 000—2

E_Robles (1). DP_Washington 2, St. Louis 0. LOB_Washington 9, St. Louis 9. 2B_Stevenson (1), Wilson (1), Noll (1), Severino (1), Gushue (1), Robinson (2). HR_Wilson (1), Noll (1), O’Neill (1). SB_Jones (1). SF_Adams (1), Robles (1).

IP H R ER BB SO Washington Fedde W, 1-0 2 1 0 0 0 3 Voth 2 2 1 1 1 3 Glover H, 1 1-3 0 1 1 3 0 Williams H, 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 Pena 1 1 0 0 0 1 McGowin 2 0 0 0 2 2 Nuno 1 0 0 0 0 1 St. Louis Wacha L, 0-1 2 1 1 1 1 1 Ponce de Leon 2-3 1 3 3 3 0 Shreve 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 Gant 2 1 0 0 2 1 Cabrera 2-3 4 4 4 3 0 Morales 1-3 3 3 3 0 1 Elledge 1 1 0 0 1 1 Webb 1 0 0 0 1 1 Gallegos 1 1 1 1 0 3

HBP_by_McGowin (Carlson).

WP_McGowin, Ponce de Leon, Shreve, Gant.

PB_Severino.

Umpires_Home, Shane Livensparger; First, CB Bucknor; Third, Carlos Torres.

T_3:31. A_5,241

