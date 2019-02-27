Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Nats’ Ryan Zimmerman sick, delaying spring training debut

February 27, 2019 1:27 pm
 
1 min read
Share       

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Washington first baseman Ryan Zimmerman is feeling sick, delaying his debut in exhibition games.

“He came in today to see a doctor but I sent him home,” manager Dave Martinez said Wednesday. “I’m not going to take a chance with him, put him out there and let him get one or two at bats.”

Zimmerman saw most of his spring training action last year in minor league games on the back fields, and he appeared in only one big league exhibition. The 34-year-old has played in more than 115 games just once in the past four seasons due to shoulder issues, muscle strains and plantar fasciitis.

While Martinez seemed to agree with Zimmerman’s approach last spring training, he didn’t like the results — particularly defensively.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts explore IT modernization successes in this free webinar.

Advertisement

“The biggest thing for me is to get him out there on the field playing defense,” Martinez said. “I really thought that you need to be on the field, you need to move around, you need to play defense.”

Zimmerman had 13 homers and 51 RBIs in 85 games last year. He has a .279 career average with 264 homers in 14 seasons with the Nationals.

“You’re getting your legs and your body used to getting ready for every pitch, running to first base when there’s a ground ball,” Zimmerman said. “I think that’s a huge difference.”

Martinez said Zimmerman could be in the lineup Friday against Miami.

“All his workouts are good,” Martinez said. “He’s been running the bases, actually been running the bases on his own, quite a bit.”

Catcher Yan Gomes missed a day before the start of spring training games, and catching prospect Spencer Kieboom isn’t 100 percent.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/tag/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|5 AWEA Wind Power on Capitol Hill
3|5 National Health Symposium
3|6 Continuous Auditing and Monitoring...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Navy band members greet crowd at Mardi Gras Parade

Today in History

1820: President Monroe signs Missouri Compromise

Get our daily newsletter.