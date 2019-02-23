Listen Live Sports

Navigato sparks Toledo comeback, edging N. Illinois 57-54

February 23, 2019 9:05 pm
 
TOLDEO, Ohio (AP) — Nate Navigato scored 10 of his 21 points late in the game as Toledo overcame an 11-point Northern Illinois lead to edge the Huskies 57-54 Saturday night.

Leading from the opening tip against the Mid-American Conference West Division leaders, Northern Illinois had just taken its largest lead, 43-32, on a Lacey James dunk with about 12 minutes left.

Navigato answered with back-to-back 3-pointers and Willie Jackson dunked to whack the lead down to 43-40. Marreon Jackson then scored seven points, pulling the Rockets (21-6, 9-5 Mid-American) into a 48-48 tie when he sank a 3-pointer and was fouled, converting the 4-point play.

Navigato forged a 50-50 tie with free throws and Luke Knapke pushed Toledo ahead for the first time all game with a layup off a turnover at the 3:20 mark.

Eugene German led Northern Illinois (12-15, 5-9) with 22 points including five 3-pointers, with eight rebounds and three steals. Dante Thorpe added 12 points.

