NBA All-Star 3-Point Contest Winners

February 16, 2019 9:37 pm
 
2019_Joe Harris, Brooklyn

2018_Devin Booker, Phoenix

2017_Eric Gordon, Houston

2016_Klay Thompson, Golden State

2015_Stephen Curry, Golden State

2014_Marco Belinelli, San Antonio

2013_Kyrie Irving, Cleveland

2012_Kevin Love, Minnesota

2011_James Jones, Miami

2010_Paul Pierce, Boston

2009_Daequan Cook, Miami

2008_Jason Kapono, Toronto

2007_Jason Kapono, Miami

2006_Dirk Nowitzki, Dallas

2005_Quentin Richardson, Phoenix

2004_Voshon Lenard, Denver

2003_Peja Stojakovic, Sacramento

2002_Peja Stojakovic, Sacramento

2001_Ray Allen, Milwaukee

2000_Jeff Hornacek, Utah

1999_No contest

1998_Jeff Hornacek, Utah

1997_Steve Kerr, Chicago

1996_Tim Legler, Washington

1995_Glen Rice, Miami

1994_Mark Price, Cleveland

1993_Mark Price, Cleveland

1992_Craig Hodges, Chicago

1991_Craig Hodges, Chicago

1990_Craig Hodges, Chicago

1989_Dale Ellis, Seattle

1988_Larry Bird, Boston

1987_Larry Bird, Boston

1986_Larry Bird, Boston

