NBA All-Star Player Pool

Game: Feb. 17 at Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C.

Team captains LeBron James of the Lakers and Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Bucks will draft the NBA All-Star Game rosters from the pool of players voted as starters and reserves. Picks are without regard for a player’s conference affiliation or position. Each captain will choose 12 players to complete a 13-man roster (i-injured; r-injury replacement).

Eastern Conference Starters

c-Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee

Kawhi Leonard, Toronto

Joel Embiid, Philadelphia

Kyrie Irving, Boston

Kemba Walker, Charlotte

Reserves

Bradley Beal, Washington

Blake Griffin, Detroit

Kyle Lowry, Toronto

Khris Middleton, Milwaukee

i-Victor Oladipo, Indiana

r-D’Angelo Russell, Brooklyn

Ben Simmons, Philadelphia

Nikola Vucevic, Orlando

Dwyane Wade, Miami

Coach — Mike Budenholzer, Milwaukee

Western Conference Starters

c-LeBron James, L.A. Lakers

Kevin Durant, Golden State

Paul George, Oklahoma City

Stephen Curry, Golden State

James Harden, Houston

Reserves

LaMarcus Aldridge, San Antonio

Anthony Davis, New Orleans

Nikola Jokic, Denver

Damian Lillard, Portland

Klay Thompson, Golden State

Karl-Anthony Towns, Minnesota

Russell Westbrook, Oklahoma City

Dirk Nowitzki, Dallas

Coach – TBD after games of Feb. 3

