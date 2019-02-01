NBA All-Star Player Pool

|Game: Feb. 17 at Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C.
Team captains LeBron James of the Lakers and Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Bucks will draft the NBA All-Star Game rosters from the pool of players voted as starters and reserves. Picks are without regard for a player’s conference affiliation or position. Each captain will choose 12 players to complete a 13-man roster (i-injured; r-injury replacement).
|Eastern Conference
|Starters
c-Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee
Kawhi Leonard, Toronto
Joel Embiid, Philadelphia
Kyrie Irving, Boston
Kemba Walker, Charlotte
Bradley Beal, Washington
Blake Griffin, Detroit
Kyle Lowry, Toronto
Khris Middleton, Milwaukee
i-Victor Oladipo, Indiana
r-D’Angelo Russell, Brooklyn
Ben Simmons, Philadelphia
Nikola Vucevic, Orlando
Dwyane Wade, Miami
Coach — Mike Budenholzer, Milwaukee
|Western Conference
|Starters
c-LeBron James, L.A. Lakers
Kevin Durant, Golden State
Paul George, Oklahoma City
Stephen Curry, Golden State
James Harden, Houston
LaMarcus Aldridge, San Antonio
Anthony Davis, New Orleans
Nikola Jokic, Denver
Damian Lillard, Portland
Klay Thompson, Golden State
Karl-Anthony Towns, Minnesota
Russell Westbrook, Oklahoma City
Dirk Nowitzki, Dallas
Coach – TBD after games of Feb. 3
