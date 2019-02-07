Listen Live Sports

NBA All-Star Rosters

February 7, 2019 7:36 pm
 
Game: Feb. 17
At Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C.
(c-captain; i-injured; r-replacement)
Team LeBron
Starters

Kevin Durant, Golden State

James Harden, Houston

Kyrie Irving, Boston

c-LeBron James, L.A. Lakers

Kawhi Leonard, Toronto

Reserves

LaMarcus Aldridge, San Antonio

Bradley Beal, Washington

Anthony Davis, New Orleans

Damian Lillard, Portland

Ben Simmons, Philadelphia

Klay Thompson, Golden State

Karl-Anthony Towns, Minnesota

Dwyane Wade, Miami

Coach — Michael Malone, Denver

Team Giannis
Starters

c-Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee

Stephen Curry, Golden State

Joel Embiid, Philadelphia

Paul George, Oklahoma City

Kemba Walker, Charlotte

Reserves

Blake Griffin, Detroit

Nikola Jokic, Denver

Kyle Lowry, Toronto

Khris Middleton, Milwaukee

Dirk Nowitzki, Dallas

i-Victor Oladipo, Indiana

r-D’Angelo Russell, Brooklyn

Nikola Vucevic, Orlando

Russell Westbrook, Oklahoma City

Coach — Mike Budenholzer, Milwaukee

