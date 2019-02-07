NBA All-Star Rosters

|Game: Feb. 17
|At Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C.
|(c-captain; i-injured; r-replacement)
|Team LeBron
|Starters
Kevin Durant, Golden State
James Harden, Houston
Kyrie Irving, Boston
c-LeBron James, L.A. Lakers
Kawhi Leonard, Toronto
LaMarcus Aldridge, San Antonio
Bradley Beal, Washington
Anthony Davis, New Orleans
Damian Lillard, Portland
Ben Simmons, Philadelphia
Klay Thompson, Golden State
Karl-Anthony Towns, Minnesota
Dwyane Wade, Miami
Coach — Michael Malone, Denver
c-Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee
Stephen Curry, Golden State
Joel Embiid, Philadelphia
Paul George, Oklahoma City
Kemba Walker, Charlotte
Blake Griffin, Detroit
Nikola Jokic, Denver
Kyle Lowry, Toronto
Khris Middleton, Milwaukee
Dirk Nowitzki, Dallas
i-Victor Oladipo, Indiana
r-D’Angelo Russell, Brooklyn
Nikola Vucevic, Orlando
Russell Westbrook, Oklahoma City
Coach — Mike Budenholzer, Milwaukee
