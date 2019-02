By The Associated Press

Saturday At Spectrum Center Charlotte, N.C. First Round Player, Team Score Hamidou Diallo, Oklahoma City 48-50—98 Dennis Smith Jr., New York 45-50—95 Miles Bridges, Charlotte 33-50—83 John Collins, Atlanta 40-42—82 Finals Hamidou Diallo, Oklahoma City 43-45—88 Dennis Smith Jr., New York 35-50—85

