NBA All-Stars: Who is wearing what shoe brands this weekend

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — NBA players will breakout special shoes this weekend during the All-Star game. Here a list of who will be wearing what:

NIKE

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Karl-Anthony Towns, Bradley Beal, Anthony Davis, Kevin Durant, Paul George, Kyrie Irving, LeBron James, Nikola Jokic, Khris Middleton, Dirk Nowitzki, Ben Simmons, Nikola Vucevic

JORDAN BRAND

LaMarcus Aldridge, Blake Griffin, Victor Oladipo, Kemba Walker, Russell Westbrook

ADIDAS

James Harden, Damian Lillard, Kyle Lowry

UNDER ARMOUR

Stephen Curry, Joel Embiid

NEW BALANCE

Kawhi Leonard

ANTA

Klay Thompson

LI-NING

Dwyane Wade

