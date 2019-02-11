Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

NBA All-Stars: Who is wearing what shoe brands this weekend

February 11, 2019 12:13 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — NBA players will breakout special shoes this weekend during the All-Star game. Here a list of who will be wearing what:

NIKE

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Karl-Anthony Towns, Bradley Beal, Anthony Davis, Kevin Durant, Paul George, Kyrie Irving, LeBron James, Nikola Jokic, Khris Middleton, Dirk Nowitzki, Ben Simmons, Nikola Vucevic

JORDAN BRAND

        Insight by GitLab: Learn how agencies are implementing applications to work across hybrid cloud environments in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

LaMarcus Aldridge, Blake Griffin, Victor Oladipo, Kemba Walker, Russell Westbrook

ADIDAS

James Harden, Damian Lillard, Kyle Lowry

UNDER ARMOUR

Stephen Curry, Joel Embiid

NEW BALANCE

Kawhi Leonard

ANTA

Klay Thompson

LI-NING

Dwyane Wade

___

Source: NBA

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Lifestyle News Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|19 AFCEA Bethesda February Breakfast
2|19 Government Performance Management:...
2|19 Small Sats Workshop: The Speed of...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Navy diver resurfaces during training under frozen lake

Today in History

1977: Enterprise shuttle takes first captive flight atop plane

Get our daily newsletter.