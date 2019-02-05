Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
NBA Calendar

February 5, 2019 12:31 pm
 
Feb. 7 — Trade deadline, 3 p.m. EST.

Feb. 16 — 3-point, slam dunk contests, Charlotte, N.C.

Feb. 17 — NBA All-Star Game, Charlotte, N.C.

March 1 — Playoff eligibility waiver deadline.

April 10 — Regular season ends.

April 13 — Playoffs begin.

May 14 — Draft lottery, Chicago.

May 14-19 — Draft combine, Chicago.

May 30 — NBA Finals begin.

June 20 — NBA draft.

