|All Times EST
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Raptors
|23
|15
|.605
|—
|Long Island
|21
|14
|.600
|½
|Westchester
|23
|17
|.575
|1
|Delaware
|16
|20
|.444
|6
|Maine
|14
|23
|.378
|8½
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Windy City
|20
|18
|.526
|—
|Fort Wayne
|19
|18
|.514
|½
|Grand Rapids
|19
|19
|.500
|1
|Canton
|13
|23
|.361
|6
|Wisconsin
|9
|27
|.250
|10
|Southeast Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Lakeland
|25
|13
|.658
|—
|Capital City
|20
|17
|.541
|4½
|Greensboro
|19
|19
|.500
|6
|Erie
|17
|19
|.472
|7
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|Midwest Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Oklahoma City
|25
|13
|.658
|—
|Sioux Falls
|23
|15
|.605
|2
|Memphis
|21
|17
|.553
|4
|Iowa
|16
|24
|.400
|10
|Pacific Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Santa Cruz
|27
|11
|.711
|—
|Stockton
|22
|15
|.595
|4½
|Agua Caliente
|17
|19
|.472
|9
|South Bay
|14
|24
|.368
|13
|Northern Arizona
|9
|31
|.225
|19
|Southwest Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Rio Grande Valley
|27
|13
|.675
|—
|Salt Lake City
|19
|19
|.500
|7
|Austin
|16
|20
|.444
|9
|Texas
|14
|25
|.359
|12½
___
No games scheduled.
Agua Caliente 111, Windy City 107
Canton 96, Greensboro 94
Delaware 140, Fort Wayne 129
Grand Rapids 142, Erie 112
Lakeland 120, Capital City 109
Westchester 109, Maine 91
Raptors 110, Wisconsin 108
Iowa 121, Texas 111
Memphis 122, Salt Lake City 119, OT
Rio Grande Valley 122, Oklahoma City 120, OT
Northern Arizona 130, South Bay 126
Stockton 117, Santa Cruz 112
Sioux Falls at Long Island, 7 p.m.
Canton at Erie, 7 p.m.
Grand Rapids at Westchester, 7 p.m.
Greensboro at Capital City, 7 p.m.
Maine at Delaware, 7 p.m.
Salt Lake City at Lakeland, 7 p.m.
Agua Caliente at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Windy City, 8 p.m.
Iowa at Rio Grande Valley, 8 p.m.
Austin at South Bay, 10 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Stockton, 10 p.m.
Long Island at Raptors, 2 p.m.
Canton at Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.
Capital City at Erie, 7 p.m.
Iowa at Texas, 8:30 p.m.
Northern Arizona at Stockton, 10 p.m.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.