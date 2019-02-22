Listen Live Sports

NBA G League

February 22, 2019 10:10 pm
 
All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB
Long Island 22 14 .611
Raptors 23 15 .605
Westchester 24 17 .585 ½
Delaware 16 21 .432
Maine 15 23 .395 8
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Windy City 21 18 .538
Fort Wayne 19 19 .500
Grand Rapids 19 20 .487 2
Canton 14 23 .378 6
Wisconsin 9 28 .243 11
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB
Lakeland 25 14 .641
Capital City 21 17 .553
Greensboro 19 20 .487 6
Erie 17 20 .459 7
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Midwest Division
W L Pct GB
Oklahoma City 25 13 .658
Sioux Falls 23 16 .590
Memphis 21 17 .553 4
Iowa 16 24 .400 10
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB
Santa Cruz 27 11 .711
Stockton 22 15 .595
Agua Caliente 18 19 .486
South Bay 14 24 .368 13
Northern Arizona 9 31 .225 19
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB
Rio Grande Valley 27 13 .675
Salt Lake City 20 19 .513
Austin 16 20 .444 9
Texas 14 25 .359 12½

Thursday’s Games

Long Island 130, Sioux Falls 108

Friday’s Games

Canton 104, Erie 95

Capital City 111, Greensboro 108

Maine 112, Delaware 109, OT

Salt Lake City 112, Lakeland 107

Westchester 120, Grand Rapids 106

Agua Caliente 121, Wisconsin 93

Iowa at Rio Grande Valley, 8 p.m.

Windy City 119, Fort Wayne 112

Austin at South Bay, 10 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Stockton, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Long Island at Raptors, 2 p.m.

Canton at Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.

Capital City at Erie, 7 p.m.

Iowa at Texas, 8:30 p.m.

Northern Arizona at Stockton, 10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Windy City at Maine, 1 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Raptors, 2 p.m.

Lakeland at Westchester, 3 p.m.

Memphis at Long Island, 3 p.m.

Greensboro at Wisconsin, 3:30 p.m.

Austin at Agua Caliente, 6 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Santa Cruz, 8 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Iowa at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.

