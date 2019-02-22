All Times EST EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division W L Pct GB Long Island 22 14 .611 — Raptors 23 15 .605 — Westchester 24 17 .585 ½ Delaware 16 21 .432 6½ Maine 15 23 .395 8 Central Division W L Pct GB Windy City 21 18 .538 — Fort Wayne 19 19 .500 1½ Grand Rapids 19 20 .487 2 Canton 14 23 .378 6 Wisconsin 9 28 .243 11 Southeast Division W L Pct GB Lakeland 25 14 .641 — Capital City 21 17 .553 3½ Greensboro 19 20 .487 6 Erie 17 20 .459 7 WESTERN CONFERENCE Midwest Division W L Pct GB Oklahoma City 25 13 .658 — Sioux Falls 23 16 .590 2½ Memphis 21 17 .553 4 Iowa 16 24 .400 10 Pacific Division W L Pct GB Santa Cruz 27 11 .711 — Stockton 22 15 .595 4½ Agua Caliente 18 19 .486 8½ South Bay 14 24 .368 13 Northern Arizona 9 31 .225 19 Southwest Division W L Pct GB Rio Grande Valley 27 13 .675 — Salt Lake City 20 19 .513 6½ Austin 16 20 .444 9 Texas 14 25 .359 12½

___

Thursday’s Games

Long Island 130, Sioux Falls 108

Friday’s Games

Canton 104, Erie 95

Capital City 111, Greensboro 108

Advertisement

Maine 112, Delaware 109, OT

Salt Lake City 112, Lakeland 107

Westchester 120, Grand Rapids 106

Agua Caliente 121, Wisconsin 93

Iowa at Rio Grande Valley, 8 p.m.

Windy City 119, Fort Wayne 112

Austin at South Bay, 10 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Stockton, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Long Island at Raptors, 2 p.m.

Canton at Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.

Capital City at Erie, 7 p.m.

Iowa at Texas, 8:30 p.m.

Northern Arizona at Stockton, 10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Windy City at Maine, 1 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Raptors, 2 p.m.

Lakeland at Westchester, 3 p.m.

Memphis at Long Island, 3 p.m.

Greensboro at Wisconsin, 3:30 p.m.

Austin at Agua Caliente, 6 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Santa Cruz, 8 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Iowa at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.