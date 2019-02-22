|All Times EST
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Long Island
|22
|14
|.611
|—
|Raptors
|23
|15
|.605
|—
|Westchester
|24
|17
|.585
|½
|Delaware
|16
|21
|.432
|6½
|Maine
|15
|23
|.395
|8
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Windy City
|21
|18
|.538
|—
|Fort Wayne
|19
|19
|.500
|1½
|Grand Rapids
|19
|20
|.487
|2
|Canton
|14
|23
|.378
|6
|Wisconsin
|9
|28
|.243
|11
|Southeast Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Lakeland
|25
|14
|.641
|—
|Capital City
|21
|17
|.553
|3½
|Greensboro
|19
|20
|.487
|6
|Erie
|17
|20
|.459
|7
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|Midwest Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Oklahoma City
|25
|13
|.658
|—
|Sioux Falls
|23
|16
|.590
|2½
|Memphis
|21
|17
|.553
|4
|Iowa
|16
|24
|.400
|10
|Pacific Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Santa Cruz
|27
|11
|.711
|—
|Stockton
|22
|15
|.595
|4½
|Agua Caliente
|18
|19
|.486
|8½
|South Bay
|14
|24
|.368
|13
|Northern Arizona
|9
|31
|.225
|19
|Southwest Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Rio Grande Valley
|27
|13
|.675
|—
|Salt Lake City
|20
|19
|.513
|6½
|Austin
|16
|20
|.444
|9
|Texas
|14
|25
|.359
|12½
___
Long Island 130, Sioux Falls 108
Canton 104, Erie 95
Capital City 111, Greensboro 108
Maine 112, Delaware 109, OT
Salt Lake City 112, Lakeland 107
Westchester 120, Grand Rapids 106
Agua Caliente 121, Wisconsin 93
Iowa at Rio Grande Valley, 8 p.m.
Windy City 119, Fort Wayne 112
Austin at South Bay, 10 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Stockton, 10 p.m.
Long Island at Raptors, 2 p.m.
Canton at Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.
Capital City at Erie, 7 p.m.
Iowa at Texas, 8:30 p.m.
Northern Arizona at Stockton, 10 p.m.
Windy City at Maine, 1 p.m.
Sioux Falls at Raptors, 2 p.m.
Lakeland at Westchester, 3 p.m.
Memphis at Long Island, 3 p.m.
Greensboro at Wisconsin, 3:30 p.m.
Austin at Agua Caliente, 6 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Santa Cruz, 8 p.m.
Iowa at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.
