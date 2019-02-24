Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
NBA G League

February 24, 2019 12:36 am
 
All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB
Long Island 23 14 .622
Raptors 23 16 .590 1
Westchester 24 17 .585 1
Delaware 16 21 .432 7
Maine 15 23 .395
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Windy City 21 18 .538
Grand Rapids 19 20 .487 2
Fort Wayne 19 20 .487 2
Canton 15 23 .395
Wisconsin 9 28 .243 11
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB
Lakeland 25 14 .641
Capital City 21 18 .538 4
Greensboro 19 20 .487 6
Erie 18 20 .474
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Midwest Division
W L Pct GB
Oklahoma City 25 14 .641
Sioux Falls 23 16 .590 2
Memphis 21 17 .553
Iowa 17 25 .405
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB
Santa Cruz 27 11 .711
Stockton 24 15 .615
Agua Caliente 18 19 .486
South Bay 15 24 .385 12½
Northern Arizona 9 32 .220 19½
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB
Rio Grande Valley 28 13 .683
Salt Lake City 20 19 .513 7
Austin 16 21 .432 10
Texas 14 26 .350 13½

___

Friday’s Games

Canton 104, Erie 95

Capital City 111, Greensboro 108

Maine 112, Delaware 109, OT

Salt Lake City 112, Lakeland 107

Westchester 120, Grand Rapids 106

Agua Caliente 121, Wisconsin 93

Rio Grande Valley 142, Iowa 117

Windy City 119, Fort Wayne 112

South Bay 115, Austin 95

Stockton 110, Oklahoma City 105

Saturday’s Games

Long Island 114, Raptors 106

Canton 100, Fort Wayne 99

Erie 110, Capital City 104

Iowa 122, Texas 101

Stockton 114, Northern Arizona 113

Sunday’s Games

Windy City at Maine, 1 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Raptors, 2 p.m.

Lakeland at Westchester, 3 p.m.

Memphis at Long Island, 3 p.m.

Greensboro at Wisconsin, 3:30 p.m.

Austin at Agua Caliente, 6 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Santa Cruz, 8 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Iowa at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Lakeland at Capital City, 11:30 a.m.

Austin at Agua Caliente, 2 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Canton, 7 p.m.

Windy City at Sioux Falls, 7:30 p.m.

Rio Grande Valley at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Texas at Stockton, 10 p.m.

