|All Times EST
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Long Island
|23
|14
|.622
|—
|Raptors
|23
|16
|.590
|1
|Westchester
|24
|17
|.585
|1
|Delaware
|16
|21
|.432
|7
|Maine
|15
|23
|.395
|8½
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Windy City
|21
|18
|.538
|—
|Grand Rapids
|19
|20
|.487
|2
|Fort Wayne
|19
|20
|.487
|2
|Canton
|15
|23
|.395
|5½
|Wisconsin
|9
|28
|.243
|11
|Southeast Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Lakeland
|25
|14
|.641
|—
|Capital City
|21
|18
|.538
|4
|Greensboro
|19
|20
|.487
|6
|Erie
|18
|20
|.474
|6½
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|Midwest Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Oklahoma City
|25
|14
|.641
|—
|Sioux Falls
|23
|16
|.590
|2
|Memphis
|21
|17
|.553
|3½
|Iowa
|17
|25
|.405
|9½
|Pacific Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Santa Cruz
|27
|11
|.711
|—
|Stockton
|24
|15
|.615
|3½
|Agua Caliente
|18
|19
|.486
|8½
|South Bay
|15
|24
|.385
|12½
|Northern Arizona
|9
|32
|.220
|19½
|Southwest Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Rio Grande Valley
|28
|13
|.683
|—
|Salt Lake City
|20
|19
|.513
|7
|Austin
|16
|21
|.432
|10
|Texas
|14
|26
|.350
|13½
___
Canton 104, Erie 95
Capital City 111, Greensboro 108
Maine 112, Delaware 109, OT
Salt Lake City 112, Lakeland 107
Westchester 120, Grand Rapids 106
Agua Caliente 121, Wisconsin 93
Rio Grande Valley 142, Iowa 117
Windy City 119, Fort Wayne 112
South Bay 115, Austin 95
Stockton 110, Oklahoma City 105
Long Island 114, Raptors 106
Canton 100, Fort Wayne 99
Erie 110, Capital City 104
Iowa 122, Texas 101
Stockton 114, Northern Arizona 113
Windy City at Maine, 1 p.m.
Sioux Falls at Raptors, 2 p.m.
Lakeland at Westchester, 3 p.m.
Memphis at Long Island, 3 p.m.
Greensboro at Wisconsin, 3:30 p.m.
Austin at Agua Caliente, 6 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Santa Cruz, 8 p.m.
Iowa at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.
Lakeland at Capital City, 11:30 a.m.
Austin at Agua Caliente, 2 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Canton, 7 p.m.
Windy City at Sioux Falls, 7:30 p.m.
Rio Grande Valley at Memphis, 8 p.m.
Texas at Stockton, 10 p.m.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.