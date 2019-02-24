|All Times EST
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Long Island
|23
|14
|.622
|—
|Raptors
|23
|16
|.590
|1
|Westchester
|24
|17
|.585
|1
|Delaware
|16
|21
|.432
|7
|Maine
|15
|23
|.395
|8½
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Windy City
|21
|18
|.538
|—
|Grand Rapids
|19
|20
|.487
|2
|Fort Wayne
|19
|20
|.487
|2
|Canton
|15
|23
|.395
|5½
|Wisconsin
|9
|28
|.243
|11
|Southeast Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Lakeland
|25
|14
|.641
|—
|Capital City
|21
|18
|.538
|4
|Greensboro
|19
|20
|.487
|6
|Erie
|18
|20
|.474
|6½
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|Midwest Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Oklahoma City
|25
|14
|.641
|—
|Sioux Falls
|23
|16
|.590
|2
|Memphis
|21
|17
|.553
|3½
|Iowa
|17
|25
|.405
|9½
|Pacific Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Santa Cruz
|27
|11
|.711
|—
|Stockton
|24
|15
|.615
|3½
|Agua Caliente
|18
|19
|.486
|8½
|South Bay
|15
|24
|.385
|12½
|Northern Arizona
|9
|32
|.220
|19½
|Southwest Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Rio Grande Valley
|28
|13
|.683
|—
|Salt Lake City
|20
|19
|.513
|7
|Austin
|16
|21
|.432
|10
|Texas
|14
|26
|.350
|13½
___
Long Island 114, Raptors 106
Canton 100, Fort Wayne 99
Erie 110, Capital City 104
Iowa 122, Texas 101
Stockton 114, Northern Arizona 113
Windy City at Maine, 1 p.m.
Sioux Falls at Raptors, 2 p.m.
Lakeland at Westchester, 3 p.m.
Memphis at Long Island, 3 p.m.
Greensboro at Wisconsin, 3:30 p.m.
Austin at Agua Caliente, 6 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Santa Cruz, 8 p.m.
Iowa at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.
Lakeland at Capital City, 11:30 a.m.
Austin at Agua Caliente, 2 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Canton, 7 p.m.
Windy City at Sioux Falls, 7:30 p.m.
Rio Grande Valley at Memphis, 8 p.m.
Texas at Stockton, 10 p.m.
Wisconsin at Oklahoma City, 12 p.m.
Delaware at Long Island, 7 p.m.
Grand Rapids at Santa Cruz, 10 p.m.
