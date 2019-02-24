|All Times EST
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Long Island
|23
|14
|.622
|—
|Raptors
|24
|16
|.600
|½
|Westchester
|24
|17
|.585
|1
|Delaware
|16
|21
|.432
|7
|Maine
|16
|23
|.410
|8
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Windy City
|21
|19
|.525
|—
|Grand Rapids
|19
|20
|.487
|1½
|Fort Wayne
|19
|20
|.487
|1½
|Canton
|15
|23
|.395
|5
|Wisconsin
|9
|28
|.243
|10½
|Southeast Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Lakeland
|25
|14
|.641
|—
|Capital City
|21
|18
|.538
|4
|Greensboro
|19
|20
|.487
|6
|Erie
|18
|20
|.474
|6½
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|Midwest Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Oklahoma City
|25
|14
|.641
|—
|Sioux Falls
|23
|17
|.575
|2½
|Memphis
|21
|17
|.553
|3½
|Iowa
|17
|25
|.405
|9½
|Pacific Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Santa Cruz
|27
|11
|.711
|—
|Stockton
|24
|15
|.615
|3½
|Agua Caliente
|18
|19
|.486
|8½
|South Bay
|15
|24
|.385
|12½
|Northern Arizona
|9
|32
|.220
|19½
|Southwest Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Rio Grande Valley
|28
|13
|.683
|—
|Salt Lake City
|20
|19
|.513
|7
|Austin
|16
|21
|.432
|10
|Texas
|14
|26
|.350
|13½
___
Long Island 114, Raptors 106
Canton 100, Fort Wayne 99
Erie 110, Capital City 104
Iowa 122, Texas 101
Stockton 114, Northern Arizona 113
Maine 121, Windy City 113
Raptors 119, Sioux Falls 102
Lakeland at Westchester, 3 p.m.
Memphis at Long Island, 3 p.m.
Greensboro at Wisconsin, 3:30 p.m.
Austin at Agua Caliente, 6 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Santa Cruz, 8 p.m.
Iowa at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.
Lakeland at Capital City, 11:30 a.m.
Austin at Agua Caliente, 2 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Canton, 7 p.m.
Windy City at Sioux Falls, 7:30 p.m.
Rio Grande Valley at Memphis, 8 p.m.
Texas at Stockton, 10 p.m.
Wisconsin at Oklahoma City, 12 p.m.
Delaware at Long Island, 7 p.m.
Grand Rapids at Santa Cruz, 10 p.m.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.