NBA G League

February 24, 2019 5:13 pm
 
All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB
Long Island 23 14 .622
Raptors 24 16 .600 ½
Westchester 25 17 .595 ½
Delaware 16 21 .432 7
Maine 16 23 .410 8
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Windy City 21 19 .525
Grand Rapids 19 20 .487
Fort Wayne 19 20 .487
Canton 15 23 .395 5
Wisconsin 9 28 .243 10½
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB
Lakeland 25 15 .625
Capital City 21 18 .538
Greensboro 19 20 .487
Erie 18 20 .474 6
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Midwest Division
W L Pct GB
Oklahoma City 25 14 .641
Sioux Falls 23 17 .575
Memphis 21 17 .553
Iowa 17 25 .405
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB
Santa Cruz 27 11 .711
Stockton 24 15 .615
Agua Caliente 18 19 .486
South Bay 15 24 .385 12½
Northern Arizona 9 32 .220 19½
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB
Rio Grande Valley 28 13 .683
Salt Lake City 20 19 .513 7
Austin 16 21 .432 10
Texas 14 26 .350 13½

___

Saturday’s Games

Long Island 114, Raptors 106

Canton 100, Fort Wayne 99

Erie 110, Capital City 104

Iowa 122, Texas 101

Stockton 114, Northern Arizona 113

Sunday’s Games

Maine 121, Windy City 113

Raptors 119, Sioux Falls 102

Memphis at Long Island, 3 p.m.

Westchester 112, Lakeland 92

Greensboro at Wisconsin, 3:30 p.m.

Austin at Agua Caliente, 6 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Santa Cruz, 8 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Iowa at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Lakeland at Capital City, 11:30 a.m.

Austin at Agua Caliente, 2 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Canton, 7 p.m.

Windy City at Sioux Falls, 7:30 p.m.

Rio Grande Valley at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Texas at Stockton, 10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Wisconsin at Oklahoma City, 12 p.m.

Delaware at Long Island, 7 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Santa Cruz, 10 p.m.

