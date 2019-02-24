All Times EST EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division W L Pct GB Long Island 23 14 .622 — Raptors 24 16 .600 ½ Westchester 25 17 .595 ½ Delaware 16 21 .432 7 Maine 16 23 .410 8 Central Division W L Pct GB Windy City 21 19 .525 — Grand Rapids 19 20 .487 1½ Fort Wayne 19 20 .487 1½ Canton 15 23 .395 5 Wisconsin 9 28 .243 10½ Southeast Division W L Pct GB Lakeland 25 15 .625 — Capital City 21 18 .538 3½ Greensboro 19 20 .487 5½ Erie 18 20 .474 6 WESTERN CONFERENCE Midwest Division W L Pct GB Oklahoma City 25 14 .641 — Sioux Falls 23 17 .575 2½ Memphis 21 17 .553 3½ Iowa 17 25 .405 9½ Pacific Division W L Pct GB Santa Cruz 27 11 .711 — Stockton 24 15 .615 3½ Agua Caliente 18 19 .486 8½ South Bay 15 24 .385 12½ Northern Arizona 9 32 .220 19½ Southwest Division W L Pct GB Rio Grande Valley 28 13 .683 — Salt Lake City 20 19 .513 7 Austin 16 21 .432 10 Texas 14 26 .350 13½

Saturday’s Games

Long Island 114, Raptors 106

Canton 100, Fort Wayne 99

Erie 110, Capital City 104

Iowa 122, Texas 101

Stockton 114, Northern Arizona 113

Sunday’s Games

Maine 121, Windy City 113

Raptors 119, Sioux Falls 102

Memphis at Long Island, 3 p.m.

Westchester 112, Lakeland 92

Greensboro at Wisconsin, 3:30 p.m.

Austin at Agua Caliente, 6 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Santa Cruz, 8 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Iowa at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Lakeland at Capital City, 11:30 a.m.

Austin at Agua Caliente, 2 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Canton, 7 p.m.

Windy City at Sioux Falls, 7:30 p.m.

Rio Grande Valley at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Texas at Stockton, 10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Wisconsin at Oklahoma City, 12 p.m.

Delaware at Long Island, 7 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Santa Cruz, 10 p.m.

