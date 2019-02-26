All Times EST EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division W L Pct GB Long Island 24 14 .632 — Raptors 24 16 .600 1 Westchester 25 17 .595 1 Delaware 16 21 .432 7½ Maine 16 23 .410 8½ Central Division W L Pct GB Windy City 21 19 .525 — Grand Rapids 19 20 .487 1½ Fort Wayne 19 20 .487 1½ Canton 15 23 .395 5 Wisconsin 9 29 .237 11 Southeast Division W L Pct GB Lakeland 26 15 .634 — Capital City 21 19 .525 4½ Greensboro 20 20 .500 5½ Erie 18 20 .474 6½ WESTERN CONFERENCE Midwest Division W L Pct GB Oklahoma City 25 15 .625 — Sioux Falls 23 17 .575 2 Memphis 21 18 .538 3½ Iowa 17 26 .395 9½ Pacific Division W L Pct GB Santa Cruz 28 11 .718 — Stockton 24 15 .615 4 Agua Caliente 20 19 .513 8 South Bay 15 24 .385 13 Northern Arizona 9 32 .220 20 Southwest Division W L Pct GB Rio Grande Valley 28 13 .683 — Salt Lake City 21 19 .525 6½ Austin 16 23 .410 11 Texas 14 26 .350 13½

___

Monday’s Games

Salt Lake City 121, Iowa 117, OT

Tuesday’s Games

Lakeland 109, Capital City 98

Agua Caliente 116, Austin 111

Fort Wayne at Canton, 7 p.m.

Windy City at Sioux Falls, 7:30 p.m.

Rio Grande Valley at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Texas at Stockton, 10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Wisconsin at Oklahoma City, 12 p.m.

Delaware at Long Island, 7 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Santa Cruz, 10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Westchester at Greensboro, 11 a.m.

Erie at Capital City, 7 p.m.

Raptors at Canton, 7 p.m.

Rio Grande Valley at Austin, 8:30 p.m.

South Bay at Stockton, 10 p.m.

Texas at Agua Caliente, 10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Delaware at Maine, 7 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Sioux Falls, 8 p.m.

Lakeland at Windy City, 8 p.m.

Agua Caliente at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Northern Arizona, 9 p.m.

Memphis at Santa Cruz, 10 p.m.

