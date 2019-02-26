Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
NBA G League

February 26, 2019 4:19 pm
 
All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB
Long Island 24 14 .632
Raptors 24 16 .600 1
Westchester 25 17 .595 1
Delaware 16 21 .432
Maine 16 23 .410
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Windy City 21 19 .525
Grand Rapids 19 20 .487
Fort Wayne 19 20 .487
Canton 15 23 .395 5
Wisconsin 9 29 .237 11
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB
Lakeland 26 15 .634
Capital City 21 19 .525
Greensboro 20 20 .500
Erie 18 20 .474
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Midwest Division
W L Pct GB
Oklahoma City 25 15 .625
Sioux Falls 23 17 .575 2
Memphis 21 18 .538
Iowa 17 26 .395
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB
Santa Cruz 28 11 .718
Stockton 24 15 .615 4
Agua Caliente 20 19 .513 8
South Bay 15 24 .385 13
Northern Arizona 9 32 .220 20
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB
Rio Grande Valley 28 13 .683
Salt Lake City 21 19 .525
Austin 16 23 .410 11
Texas 14 26 .350 13½

___

Monday’s Games

Salt Lake City 121, Iowa 117, OT

Tuesday’s Games

Lakeland 109, Capital City 98

Agua Caliente 116, Austin 111

Fort Wayne at Canton, 7 p.m.

Windy City at Sioux Falls, 7:30 p.m.

Rio Grande Valley at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Texas at Stockton, 10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Wisconsin at Oklahoma City, 12 p.m.

Delaware at Long Island, 7 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Santa Cruz, 10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Westchester at Greensboro, 11 a.m.

Erie at Capital City, 7 p.m.

Raptors at Canton, 7 p.m.

Rio Grande Valley at Austin, 8:30 p.m.

South Bay at Stockton, 10 p.m.

Texas at Agua Caliente, 10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Delaware at Maine, 7 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Sioux Falls, 8 p.m.

Lakeland at Windy City, 8 p.m.

Agua Caliente at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Northern Arizona, 9 p.m.

Memphis at Santa Cruz, 10 p.m.

