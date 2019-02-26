|All Times EST
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Long Island
|24
|14
|.632
|—
|Raptors
|24
|16
|.600
|1
|Westchester
|25
|17
|.595
|1
|Delaware
|16
|21
|.432
|7½
|Maine
|16
|23
|.410
|8½
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Windy City
|21
|19
|.525
|—
|Grand Rapids
|19
|20
|.487
|1½
|Fort Wayne
|19
|20
|.487
|1½
|Canton
|15
|23
|.395
|5
|Wisconsin
|9
|29
|.237
|11
|Southeast Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Lakeland
|26
|15
|.634
|—
|Capital City
|21
|19
|.525
|4½
|Greensboro
|20
|20
|.500
|5½
|Erie
|18
|20
|.474
|6½
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|Midwest Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Oklahoma City
|25
|15
|.625
|—
|Sioux Falls
|23
|17
|.575
|2
|Memphis
|21
|18
|.538
|3½
|Iowa
|17
|26
|.395
|9½
|Pacific Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Santa Cruz
|28
|11
|.718
|—
|Stockton
|24
|15
|.615
|4
|Agua Caliente
|20
|19
|.513
|8
|South Bay
|15
|24
|.385
|13
|Northern Arizona
|9
|32
|.220
|20
|Southwest Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Rio Grande Valley
|28
|13
|.683
|—
|Salt Lake City
|21
|19
|.525
|6½
|Austin
|16
|23
|.410
|11
|Texas
|14
|26
|.350
|13½
___
Salt Lake City 121, Iowa 117, OT
Lakeland 109, Capital City 98
Agua Caliente 116, Austin 111
Fort Wayne at Canton, 7 p.m.
Windy City at Sioux Falls, 7:30 p.m.
Rio Grande Valley at Memphis, 8 p.m.
Texas at Stockton, 10 p.m.
Wisconsin at Oklahoma City, 12 p.m.
Delaware at Long Island, 7 p.m.
Grand Rapids at Santa Cruz, 10 p.m.
Westchester at Greensboro, 11 a.m.
Erie at Capital City, 7 p.m.
Raptors at Canton, 7 p.m.
Rio Grande Valley at Austin, 8:30 p.m.
South Bay at Stockton, 10 p.m.
Texas at Agua Caliente, 10 p.m.
Delaware at Maine, 7 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.
Grand Rapids at Sioux Falls, 8 p.m.
Lakeland at Windy City, 8 p.m.
Agua Caliente at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Northern Arizona, 9 p.m.
Memphis at Santa Cruz, 10 p.m.
