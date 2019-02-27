All Times EST EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division W L Pct GB Long Island 24 14 .632 — Raptors 24 16 .600 1 Westchester 25 17 .595 1 Delaware 16 21 .432 7½ Maine 16 23 .410 8½ Central Division W L Pct GB Windy City 21 19 .525 — Grand Rapids 19 20 .487 1½ Fort Wayne 19 21 .475 2 Canton 16 23 .410 4½ Wisconsin 9 30 .231 11½ Southeast Division W L Pct GB Lakeland 26 15 .634 — Capital City 21 19 .525 4½ Greensboro 20 20 .500 5½ Erie 18 20 .474 6½ WESTERN CONFERENCE Midwest Division W L Pct GB Oklahoma City 26 15 .634 — Sioux Falls 23 17 .575 2½ Memphis 22 18 .550 3½ Iowa 17 26 .395 10 Pacific Division W L Pct GB Santa Cruz 28 11 .718 — Stockton 25 15 .625 3½ Agua Caliente 20 19 .513 8 South Bay 15 24 .385 13 Northern Arizona 9 32 .220 20 Southwest Division W L Pct GB Rio Grande Valley 28 14 .667 — Salt Lake City 21 19 .525 6 Austin 16 23 .410 10½ Texas 14 27 .341 13½

___

Tuesday’s Games

Lakeland 109, Capital City 98

Agua Caliente 116, Austin 111

Canton 122, Fort Wayne 115

Windy City at Sioux Falls, ppd.

Memphis 122, Rio Grande Valley 113

Stockton 116, Texas 109

Wednesday’s Games

Oklahoma City 111, Wisconsin 109

Delaware at Long Island, 7 p.m.

Windy City at Sioux Falls, 7:30 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Santa Cruz, 10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Westchester at Greensboro, 11 a.m.

Erie at Capital City, 7 p.m.

Raptors at Canton, 7 p.m.

Rio Grande Valley at Austin, 8:30 p.m.

South Bay at Stockton, 10 p.m.

Texas at Agua Caliente, 10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Delaware at Maine, 7 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Sioux Falls, 8 p.m.

Lakeland at Windy City, 8 p.m.

Agua Caliente at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Northern Arizona, 9 p.m.

Memphis at Santa Cruz, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Capital City at Raptors, 2 p.m.

Austin at Canton, 7 p.m.

Long Island at Greensboro, 7 p.m.

Salt Lake City at South Bay, 8 p.m.

Westchester at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Texas, 8:30 p.m.

