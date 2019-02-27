Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

NBA G League

February 27, 2019 9:49 pm
 
1 min read
Share       
All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB
Long Island 25 14 .641
Raptors 24 16 .600
Westchester 25 17 .595
Delaware 16 22 .421
Maine 16 23 .410 9
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Windy City 22 19 .537
Grand Rapids 19 20 .487 2
Fort Wayne 19 21 .475
Canton 16 23 .410 5
Wisconsin 9 30 .231 12
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB
Lakeland 26 15 .634
Capital City 21 19 .525
Greensboro 20 20 .500
Erie 18 20 .474
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Midwest Division
W L Pct GB
Oklahoma City 26 15 .634
Sioux Falls 23 18 .561 3
Memphis 22 18 .550
Iowa 17 26 .395 10
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB
Santa Cruz 28 11 .718
Stockton 25 15 .625
Agua Caliente 20 19 .513 8
South Bay 15 24 .385 13
Northern Arizona 9 32 .220 20
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB
Rio Grande Valley 28 14 .667
Salt Lake City 21 19 .525 6
Austin 16 23 .410 10½
Texas 14 27 .341 13½

___

Tuesday’s Games

Lakeland 109, Capital City 98

Agua Caliente 116, Austin 111

Canton 122, Fort Wayne 115

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts explore IT modernization successes in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Windy City at Sioux Falls, ppd.

Memphis 122, Rio Grande Valley 113

Stockton 116, Texas 109

Wednesday’s Games

Oklahoma City 111, Wisconsin 109

Long Island 115, Delaware 106

Windy City 116, Sioux Falls 111

Grand Rapids at Santa Cruz, 10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Westchester at Greensboro, 11 a.m.

Erie at Capital City, 7 p.m.

Raptors at Canton, 7 p.m.

Rio Grande Valley at Austin, 8:30 p.m.

South Bay at Stockton, 10 p.m.

Texas at Agua Caliente, 10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Delaware at Maine, 7 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Sioux Falls, 8 p.m.

Lakeland at Windy City, 8 p.m.

Agua Caliente at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Northern Arizona, 9 p.m.

Memphis at Santa Cruz, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Capital City at Raptors, 2 p.m.

Austin at Canton, 7 p.m.

Long Island at Greensboro, 7 p.m.

Salt Lake City at South Bay, 8 p.m.

Westchester at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Texas, 8:30 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|6 DC Blockchain Summit 2019
3|6 Joint Civil & DoD CBRN Symposium
3|7 Information Technology General Controls
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailors combat a simulated fire aboard ship

Today in History

1974: President Nixon sings with Pearl Bailey

Get our daily newsletter.