|All Times EST
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Long Island
|25
|14
|.641
|—
|Raptors
|24
|16
|.600
|1½
|Westchester
|25
|17
|.595
|1½
|Delaware
|16
|22
|.421
|8½
|Maine
|16
|23
|.410
|9
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Windy City
|22
|19
|.537
|—
|Grand Rapids
|19
|20
|.487
|2
|Fort Wayne
|19
|21
|.475
|2½
|Canton
|16
|23
|.410
|5
|Wisconsin
|9
|30
|.231
|12
|Southeast Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Lakeland
|26
|15
|.634
|—
|Capital City
|21
|19
|.525
|4½
|Greensboro
|20
|20
|.500
|5½
|Erie
|18
|20
|.474
|6½
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|Midwest Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Oklahoma City
|26
|15
|.634
|—
|Sioux Falls
|23
|18
|.561
|3
|Memphis
|22
|18
|.550
|3½
|Iowa
|17
|26
|.395
|10
|Pacific Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Santa Cruz
|28
|11
|.718
|—
|Stockton
|25
|15
|.625
|3½
|Agua Caliente
|20
|19
|.513
|8
|South Bay
|15
|24
|.385
|13
|Northern Arizona
|9
|32
|.220
|20
|Southwest Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Rio Grande Valley
|28
|14
|.667
|—
|Salt Lake City
|21
|19
|.525
|6
|Austin
|16
|23
|.410
|10½
|Texas
|14
|27
|.341
|13½
___
Lakeland 109, Capital City 98
Agua Caliente 116, Austin 111
Canton 122, Fort Wayne 115
Windy City at Sioux Falls, ppd.
Memphis 122, Rio Grande Valley 113
Stockton 116, Texas 109
Oklahoma City 111, Wisconsin 109
Long Island 115, Delaware 106
Windy City 116, Sioux Falls 111
Grand Rapids at Santa Cruz, 10 p.m.
Westchester at Greensboro, 11 a.m.
Erie at Capital City, 7 p.m.
Raptors at Canton, 7 p.m.
Rio Grande Valley at Austin, 8:30 p.m.
South Bay at Stockton, 10 p.m.
Texas at Agua Caliente, 10 p.m.
Delaware at Maine, 7 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.
Grand Rapids at Sioux Falls, 8 p.m.
Lakeland at Windy City, 8 p.m.
Agua Caliente at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Northern Arizona, 9 p.m.
Memphis at Santa Cruz, 10 p.m.
Capital City at Raptors, 2 p.m.
Austin at Canton, 7 p.m.
Long Island at Greensboro, 7 p.m.
Salt Lake City at South Bay, 8 p.m.
Westchester at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.
Sioux Falls at Texas, 8:30 p.m.
