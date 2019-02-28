All Times EST EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division W L Pct GB Long Island 25 14 .641 — Raptors 24 16 .600 1½ Westchester 25 17 .595 1½ Delaware 16 22 .421 8½ Maine 16 23 .410 9 Central Division W L Pct GB Windy City 22 19 .537 — Grand Rapids 20 20 .500 1½ Fort Wayne 19 21 .475 2½ Canton 16 23 .410 5 Wisconsin 9 30 .231 12 Southeast Division W L Pct GB Lakeland 26 15 .634 — Capital City 21 19 .525 4½ Greensboro 20 20 .500 5½ Erie 18 20 .474 6½ WESTERN CONFERENCE Midwest Division W L Pct GB Oklahoma City 26 15 .634 — Sioux Falls 23 18 .561 3 Memphis 22 18 .550 3½ Iowa 17 26 .395 10 Pacific Division W L Pct GB Santa Cruz 28 12 .700 — Stockton 25 15 .625 3 Agua Caliente 20 19 .513 7½ South Bay 15 24 .385 12½ Northern Arizona 9 32 .220 19½ Southwest Division W L Pct GB Rio Grande Valley 28 14 .667 — Salt Lake City 21 19 .525 6 Austin 16 23 .410 10½ Texas 14 27 .341 13½

___

Tuesday’s Games

Lakeland 109, Capital City 98

Agua Caliente 116, Austin 111

Canton 122, Fort Wayne 115

Windy City at Sioux Falls, ppd.

Memphis 122, Rio Grande Valley 113

Stockton 116, Texas 109

Wednesday’s Games

Oklahoma City 111, Wisconsin 109

Long Island 115, Delaware 106

Windy City 116, Sioux Falls 111

Grand Rapids 109, Santa Cruz 99

Thursday’s Games

Westchester at Greensboro, 11 a.m.

Erie at Capital City, 7 p.m.

Raptors at Canton, 7 p.m.

Rio Grande Valley at Austin, 8:30 p.m.

South Bay at Stockton, 10 p.m.

Texas at Agua Caliente, 10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Delaware at Maine, 7 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Sioux Falls, 8 p.m.

Lakeland at Windy City, 8 p.m.

Agua Caliente at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Northern Arizona, 9 p.m.

Memphis at Santa Cruz, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Capital City at Raptors, 2 p.m.

Austin at Canton, 7 p.m.

Long Island at Greensboro, 7 p.m.

Salt Lake City at South Bay, 8 p.m.

Westchester at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Texas, 8:30 p.m.

