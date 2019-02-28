All Times EST EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division W L Pct GB Long Island 25 14 .641 — Raptors 24 17 .585 2 Westchester 25 18 .581 2 Delaware 16 22 .421 8½ Maine 16 23 .410 9 Central Division W L Pct GB Windy City 22 19 .537 — Grand Rapids 20 20 .500 1½ Fort Wayne 19 21 .475 2½ Canton 17 23 .425 4½ Wisconsin 9 30 .231 12 Southeast Division W L Pct GB Lakeland 26 15 .634 — Capital City 22 19 .537 4 Greensboro 21 20 .512 5 Erie 18 21 .462 7 WESTERN CONFERENCE Midwest Division W L Pct GB Oklahoma City 26 15 .634 — Sioux Falls 23 18 .561 3 Memphis 22 18 .550 3½ Iowa 17 26 .395 10 Pacific Division W L Pct GB Santa Cruz 28 12 .700 — Stockton 25 15 .625 3 Agua Caliente 20 19 .513 7½ South Bay 15 24 .385 12½ Northern Arizona 9 32 .220 19½ Southwest Division W L Pct GB Rio Grande Valley 28 14 .667 — Salt Lake City 21 19 .525 6 Austin 16 23 .410 10½ Texas 14 27 .341 13½

___

Wednesday’s Games

Oklahoma City 111, Wisconsin 109

Long Island 115, Delaware 106

Windy City 116, Sioux Falls 111

Grand Rapids 109, Santa Cruz 99

Thursday’s Games

Greensboro 122, Westchester 116, 3OT

Canton 116, Raptors 114, OT

Capital City 131, Erie 123

Rio Grande Valley at Austin, 8:30 p.m.

South Bay at Stockton, 10 p.m.

Texas at Agua Caliente, 10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Delaware at Maine, 7 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Sioux Falls, 8 p.m.

Lakeland at Windy City, 8 p.m.

Agua Caliente at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Northern Arizona, 9 p.m.

Memphis at Santa Cruz, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Capital City at Raptors, 2 p.m.

Austin at Canton, 7 p.m.

Long Island at Greensboro, 7 p.m.

Salt Lake City at South Bay, 8 p.m.

Westchester at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

Sioux Falls at Texas, 8:30 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Erie at Lakeland, 3 p.m.

Northern Arizona at Oklahoma City, 3 p.m.

Santa Cruz at Windy City, 3 p.m.

Memphis at Stockton, 4 p.m.

Rio Grande Valley at Iowa, 4 p.m.

