The Associated Press
 
NBA G League

February 1, 2019 11:01 pm
 
All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB
Long Island 21 10 .677
Raptors 20 13 .606 2
Westchester 20 15 .571 3
Delaware 11 18 .379 9
Maine 10 20 .333 10½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Fort Wayne 16 14 .533
Windy City 16 16 .500 1
Grand Rapids 13 18 .419
Canton 12 19 .387
Wisconsin 8 22 .267 8
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB
Lakeland 19 11 .633
Capital City 18 13 .581
Erie 16 13 .552
Greensboro 15 16 .484
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Midwest Division
W L Pct GB
Oklahoma City 24 9 .727
Sioux Falls 22 13 .629 3
Memphis 17 15 .531
Iowa 10 23 .303 14
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB
Santa Cruz 24 9 .727
Stockton 19 12 .613 4
Agua Caliente 15 15 .500
South Bay 12 21 .364 12
Northern Arizona 7 27 .206 17½
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB
Rio Grande Valley 22 11 .667
Salt Lake City 16 16 .500
Austin 14 19 .424 8
Texas 13 22 .371 10

___

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled.

Friday’s Games

Capital City 118, Salt Lake City 113

Fort Wayne 117, Raptors 112

Greensboro 109, Maine 104, OT

Westchester 110, Grand Rapids 103

Iowa 134, South Bay 97

Oklahoma City 116, Santa Cruz 102

Long Island 131, Austin 116

Texas 136, Sioux Falls 133

Lakeland at Northern Arizona, 9 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Windy City at Canton, 2 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Salt Lake City at Erie, 7 p.m.

Wisconsin at Maine, 7 p.m.

Agua Caliente at Rio Grande Valley, 8 p.m.

Memphis at Iowa, 8 p.m.

South Bay at Texas, 8:30 p.m.

Delaware at Northern Arizona, 9 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Greensboro at Westchester, 1 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Sioux Falls, 2 p.m.

Lakeland at Stockton, 4 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Fort Wayne at Long Island, 11 a.m.

Agua Caliente at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

