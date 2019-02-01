|All Times EST
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Long Island
|21
|10
|.677
|—
|Raptors
|20
|13
|.606
|2
|Westchester
|20
|15
|.571
|3
|Delaware
|11
|18
|.379
|9
|Maine
|10
|20
|.333
|10½
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Fort Wayne
|16
|14
|.533
|—
|Windy City
|16
|16
|.500
|1
|Grand Rapids
|13
|18
|.419
|3½
|Canton
|12
|19
|.387
|4½
|Wisconsin
|8
|22
|.267
|8
|Southeast Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Lakeland
|20
|11
|.645
|—
|Capital City
|18
|13
|.581
|2
|Erie
|16
|13
|.552
|3
|Greensboro
|15
|16
|.484
|5
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|Midwest Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Oklahoma City
|24
|9
|.727
|—
|Sioux Falls
|22
|13
|.629
|3
|Memphis
|17
|15
|.531
|6½
|Iowa
|10
|23
|.303
|14
|Pacific Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Santa Cruz
|24
|9
|.727
|—
|Stockton
|19
|12
|.613
|4
|Agua Caliente
|15
|15
|.500
|7½
|South Bay
|12
|21
|.364
|12
|Northern Arizona
|7
|28
|.200
|18
|Southwest Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Rio Grande Valley
|22
|11
|.667
|—
|Salt Lake City
|16
|16
|.500
|5½
|Austin
|14
|19
|.424
|8
|Texas
|13
|22
|.371
|10
___
No games scheduled.
Capital City 118, Salt Lake City 113
Fort Wayne 117, Raptors 112
Greensboro 109, Maine 104, OT
Westchester 110, Grand Rapids 103
Iowa 134, South Bay 97
Oklahoma City 116, Santa Cruz 102
Long Island 131, Austin 116
Texas 136, Sioux Falls 133
Lakeland 108, Northern Arizona 99
Windy City at Canton, 2 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Salt Lake City at Erie, 7 p.m.
Wisconsin at Maine, 7 p.m.
Agua Caliente at Rio Grande Valley, 8 p.m.
Memphis at Iowa, 8 p.m.
South Bay at Texas, 8:30 p.m.
Delaware at Northern Arizona, 9 p.m.
Greensboro at Westchester, 1 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Sioux Falls, 2 p.m.
Lakeland at Stockton, 4 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Long Island, 11 a.m.
Agua Caliente at Memphis, 8 p.m.
Grand Rapids at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.
