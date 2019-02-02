Listen Live Sports

NBA G League

February 2, 2019 9:27 pm
 
All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB
Long Island 21 10 .677
Raptors 20 13 .606 2
Westchester 20 15 .571 3
Delaware 11 18 .379 9
Maine 11 20 .355 10
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Fort Wayne 16 15 .516
Windy City 17 16 .515
Grand Rapids 14 18 .438
Canton 12 20 .375
Wisconsin 8 23 .258 8
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB
Lakeland 20 11 .645
Capital City 18 13 .581 2
Erie 17 13 .567
Greensboro 15 16 .484 5
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Midwest Division
W L Pct GB
Oklahoma City 24 9 .727
Sioux Falls 22 13 .629 3
Memphis 17 15 .531
Iowa 10 23 .303 14
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB
Santa Cruz 24 9 .727
Stockton 19 12 .613 4
Agua Caliente 15 15 .500
South Bay 12 21 .364 12
Northern Arizona 7 28 .200 18
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB
Rio Grande Valley 22 11 .667
Salt Lake City 16 17 .485 6
Austin 14 19 .424 8
Texas 13 22 .371 10

___

Friday’s Games

Capital City 118, Salt Lake City 113

Fort Wayne 117, Raptors 112

Greensboro 109, Maine 104, OT

Westchester 110, Grand Rapids 103

Iowa 134, South Bay 97

Oklahoma City 116, Santa Cruz 102

Long Island 131, Austin 116

Texas 136, Sioux Falls 133

Lakeland 108, Northern Arizona 99

Saturday’s Games

Windy City 120, Canton 77

Erie 104, Salt Lake City 98

Grand Rapids 117, Fort Wayne 95

Maine 111, Wisconsin 98

Agua Caliente at Rio Grande Valley, 8 p.m.

Memphis at Iowa, 8 p.m.

South Bay at Texas, 8:30 p.m.

Delaware at Northern Arizona, 9 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Greensboro at Westchester, 1 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Sioux Falls, 2 p.m.

Lakeland at Stockton, 4 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Fort Wayne at Long Island, 11 a.m.

Agua Caliente at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Greensboro at Erie, 11 a.m.

Oklahoma City at Iowa, 11:30 a.m.

Delaware at Austin, 12 p.m.

Maine at Lakeland, 7 p.m.

Capital City at Windy City, 8 p.m.

Northern Arizona at Rio Grande Valley, 8 p.m.

