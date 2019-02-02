|All Times EST
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Long Island
|21
|10
|.677
|—
|Raptors
|20
|13
|.606
|2
|Westchester
|20
|15
|.571
|3
|Delaware
|12
|18
|.400
|8½
|Maine
|11
|20
|.355
|10
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Fort Wayne
|16
|15
|.516
|—
|Windy City
|17
|16
|.515
|—
|Grand Rapids
|14
|18
|.438
|2½
|Canton
|12
|20
|.375
|4½
|Wisconsin
|8
|23
|.258
|8
|Southeast Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Lakeland
|20
|11
|.645
|—
|Capital City
|18
|13
|.581
|2
|Erie
|17
|13
|.567
|2½
|Greensboro
|15
|16
|.484
|5
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|Midwest Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Oklahoma City
|24
|9
|.727
|—
|Sioux Falls
|22
|13
|.629
|3
|Memphis
|17
|16
|.515
|7
|Iowa
|11
|23
|.324
|13½
|Pacific Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Santa Cruz
|24
|9
|.727
|—
|Stockton
|19
|12
|.613
|4
|Agua Caliente
|16
|15
|.516
|7
|South Bay
|13
|21
|.382
|11½
|Northern Arizona
|7
|29
|.194
|18½
|Southwest Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Rio Grande Valley
|22
|12
|.647
|—
|Salt Lake City
|16
|17
|.485
|5½
|Austin
|14
|19
|.424
|7½
|Texas
|13
|23
|.361
|10
___
Capital City 118, Salt Lake City 113
Fort Wayne 117, Raptors 112
Greensboro 109, Maine 104, OT
Westchester 110, Grand Rapids 103
Iowa 134, South Bay 97
Oklahoma City 116, Santa Cruz 102
Long Island 131, Austin 116
Texas 136, Sioux Falls 133
Lakeland 108, Northern Arizona 99
Windy City 120, Canton 77
Erie 104, Salt Lake City 98
Grand Rapids 117, Fort Wayne 95
Maine 111, Wisconsin 98
Agua Caliente 116, Rio Grande Valley 111
Iowa 131, Memphis 127, OT
South Bay 148, Texas 114
Delaware 117, Northern Arizona 107
Greensboro at Westchester, 1 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Sioux Falls, 2 p.m.
Lakeland at Stockton, 4 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Long Island, 11 a.m.
Agua Caliente at Memphis, 8 p.m.
Grand Rapids at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.
Greensboro at Erie, 11 a.m.
Oklahoma City at Iowa, 11:30 a.m.
Delaware at Austin, 12 p.m.
Maine at Lakeland, 7 p.m.
Capital City at Windy City, 8 p.m.
Northern Arizona at Rio Grande Valley, 8 p.m.
