|All Times EST
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Long Island
|21
|11
|.656
|—
|Raptors
|20
|13
|.606
|1½
|Westchester
|20
|16
|.556
|3
|Delaware
|12
|18
|.400
|8
|Maine
|11
|20
|.355
|9½
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Fort Wayne
|17
|15
|.531
|—
|Windy City
|17
|16
|.515
|½
|Grand Rapids
|15
|18
|.455
|2½
|Canton
|12
|20
|.375
|5
|Wisconsin
|8
|24
|.250
|9
|Southeast Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Lakeland
|20
|12
|.625
|—
|Capital City
|18
|13
|.581
|1½
|Erie
|17
|13
|.567
|2
|Greensboro
|16
|16
|.500
|4
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|Midwest Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Oklahoma City
|25
|9
|.735
|—
|Sioux Falls
|22
|14
|.611
|4
|Memphis
|18
|16
|.529
|7
|Iowa
|11
|23
|.324
|14
|Pacific Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Santa Cruz
|24
|9
|.727
|—
|Stockton
|20
|12
|.625
|3½
|Agua Caliente
|16
|16
|.500
|7½
|South Bay
|13
|21
|.382
|11½
|Northern Arizona
|7
|29
|.194
|18½
|Southwest Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Rio Grande Valley
|22
|12
|.647
|—
|Salt Lake City
|16
|17
|.485
|5½
|Austin
|14
|19
|.424
|7½
|Texas
|13
|23
|.361
|10
___
Greensboro 98, Westchester 96
Oklahoma City 130, Sioux Falls 117
Stockton 101, Lakeland 99
Fort Wayne 140, Long Island 119
Grand Rapids 108, Wisconsin 88
Memphis 114, Agua Caliente 112
Greensboro at Erie, 11 a.m.
Oklahoma City at Iowa, 11:30 a.m.
Delaware at Austin, 12 p.m.
Maine at Lakeland, 7 p.m.
Capital City at Windy City, 8 p.m.
Northern Arizona at Rio Grande Valley, 8 p.m.
Grand Rapids at Canton, 7 p.m.
Raptors at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.
Stockton at Santa Cruz, 10 p.m.
Capital City at Fort Wayne, 11 a.m.
Long Island at Delaware, 7 p.m.
Maine at Greensboro, 7 p.m.
Agua Caliente at Iowa, 8 p.m.
Rio Grande Valley at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.