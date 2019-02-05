Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
NBA G League

February 5, 2019 10:05 am
 
All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB
Long Island 21 11 .656
Raptors 20 13 .606
Westchester 20 16 .556 3
Delaware 12 18 .400 8
Maine 11 20 .355
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Fort Wayne 17 15 .531
Windy City 17 16 .515 ½
Grand Rapids 15 18 .455
Canton 12 20 .375 5
Wisconsin 8 24 .250 9
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB
Lakeland 20 12 .625
Capital City 18 13 .581
Erie 17 13 .567 2
Greensboro 16 16 .500 4
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Midwest Division
W L Pct GB
Oklahoma City 25 9 .735
Sioux Falls 22 14 .611 4
Memphis 18 16 .529 7
Iowa 11 23 .324 14
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB
Santa Cruz 24 9 .727
Stockton 20 12 .625
Agua Caliente 16 16 .500
South Bay 13 21 .382 11½
Northern Arizona 7 29 .194 18½
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB
Rio Grande Valley 22 12 .647
Salt Lake City 16 17 .485
Austin 14 19 .424
Texas 13 23 .361 10

___

Monday’s Games

Fort Wayne 140, Long Island 119

Grand Rapids 108, Wisconsin 88

Memphis 114, Agua Caliente 112

Tuesday’s Games

Greensboro at Erie, 11 a.m.

Oklahoma City at Iowa, 11:30 a.m.

Delaware at Austin, 12 p.m.

Maine at Lakeland, 7 p.m.

Capital City at Windy City, 8 p.m.

Northern Arizona at Rio Grande Valley, 8 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Grand Rapids at Canton, 7 p.m.

Raptors at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

Stockton at Santa Cruz, 10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Capital City at Fort Wayne, 11 a.m.

Long Island at Delaware, 7 p.m.

Maine at Greensboro, 7 p.m.

Agua Caliente at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Rio Grande Valley at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Canton at Westchester, 7 p.m.

Erie at Lakeland, 7 p.m.

Windy City at Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.

Wisconsin at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Agua Caliente at Sioux Falls, 8 p.m.

Northern Arizona at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Austin, 8:30 p.m.

Santa Cruz at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.

Rio Grande Valley at South Bay, 10 p.m.

