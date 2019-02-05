|All Times EST
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Long Island
|21
|11
|.656
|—
|Raptors
|20
|13
|.606
|1½
|Westchester
|20
|16
|.556
|3
|Delaware
|12
|18
|.400
|8
|Maine
|11
|20
|.355
|9½
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Fort Wayne
|17
|15
|.531
|—
|Windy City
|17
|16
|.515
|½
|Grand Rapids
|15
|18
|.455
|2½
|Canton
|12
|20
|.375
|5
|Wisconsin
|8
|24
|.250
|9
|Southeast Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Lakeland
|20
|12
|.625
|—
|Capital City
|18
|13
|.581
|1½
|Erie
|17
|13
|.567
|2
|Greensboro
|16
|16
|.500
|4
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|Midwest Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Oklahoma City
|25
|9
|.735
|—
|Sioux Falls
|22
|14
|.611
|4
|Memphis
|18
|16
|.529
|7
|Iowa
|11
|23
|.324
|14
|Pacific Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Santa Cruz
|24
|9
|.727
|—
|Stockton
|20
|12
|.625
|3½
|Agua Caliente
|16
|16
|.500
|7½
|South Bay
|13
|21
|.382
|11½
|Northern Arizona
|7
|29
|.194
|18½
|Southwest Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Rio Grande Valley
|22
|12
|.647
|—
|Salt Lake City
|16
|17
|.485
|5½
|Austin
|14
|19
|.424
|7½
|Texas
|13
|23
|.361
|10
___
Fort Wayne 140, Long Island 119
Grand Rapids 108, Wisconsin 88
Memphis 114, Agua Caliente 112
Greensboro at Erie, 11 a.m.
Oklahoma City at Iowa, 11:30 a.m.
Delaware at Austin, 12 p.m.
Maine at Lakeland, 7 p.m.
Capital City at Windy City, 8 p.m.
Northern Arizona at Rio Grande Valley, 8 p.m.
Grand Rapids at Canton, 7 p.m.
Raptors at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.
Stockton at Santa Cruz, 10 p.m.
Capital City at Fort Wayne, 11 a.m.
Long Island at Delaware, 7 p.m.
Maine at Greensboro, 7 p.m.
Agua Caliente at Iowa, 8 p.m.
Rio Grande Valley at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.
Canton at Westchester, 7 p.m.
Erie at Lakeland, 7 p.m.
Windy City at Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.
Wisconsin at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Agua Caliente at Sioux Falls, 8 p.m.
Northern Arizona at Memphis, 8 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Austin, 8:30 p.m.
Santa Cruz at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.
Rio Grande Valley at South Bay, 10 p.m.
