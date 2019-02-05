All Times EST EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division W L Pct GB Long Island 21 11 .656 — Raptors 20 13 .606 1½ Westchester 20 16 .556 3 Delaware 12 18 .400 8 Maine 11 20 .355 9½ Central Division W L Pct GB Fort Wayne 17 15 .531 — Windy City 17 16 .515 ½ Grand Rapids 15 18 .455 2½ Canton 12 20 .375 5 Wisconsin 8 24 .250 9 Southeast Division W L Pct GB Lakeland 20 12 .625 — Capital City 18 13 .581 1½ Erie 17 14 .548 2½ Greensboro 17 16 .515 3½ WESTERN CONFERENCE Midwest Division W L Pct GB Oklahoma City 25 10 .714 — Sioux Falls 22 14 .611 3½ Memphis 18 16 .529 6½ Iowa 12 23 .343 13 Pacific Division W L Pct GB Santa Cruz 24 9 .727 — Stockton 20 12 .625 3½ Agua Caliente 16 16 .500 7½ South Bay 13 21 .382 11½ Northern Arizona 7 29 .194 18½ Southwest Division W L Pct GB Rio Grande Valley 22 12 .647 — Salt Lake City 16 17 .485 5½ Austin 14 19 .424 7½ Texas 13 23 .361 10

Monday’s Games

Fort Wayne 140, Long Island 119

Grand Rapids 108, Wisconsin 88

Memphis 114, Agua Caliente 112

Tuesday’s Games

Greensboro 114, Erie 101

Iowa 132, Oklahoma City 106

Delaware at Austin, 12 p.m.

Maine at Lakeland, 7 p.m.

Capital City at Windy City, 8 p.m.

Northern Arizona at Rio Grande Valley, 8 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Grand Rapids at Canton, 7 p.m.

Raptors at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

Stockton at Santa Cruz, 10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Capital City at Fort Wayne, 11 a.m.

Long Island at Delaware, 7 p.m.

Maine at Greensboro, 7 p.m.

Agua Caliente at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Rio Grande Valley at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Canton at Westchester, 7 p.m.

Erie at Lakeland, 7 p.m.

Windy City at Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.

Wisconsin at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Agua Caliente at Sioux Falls, 8 p.m.

Northern Arizona at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Austin, 8:30 p.m.

Santa Cruz at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.

Rio Grande Valley at South Bay, 10 p.m.

