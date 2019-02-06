All Times EST EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division W L Pct GB Long Island 21 11 .656 — Raptors 20 13 .606 1½ Westchester 20 16 .556 3 Delaware 12 19 .387 8½ Maine 11 21 .344 10 Central Division W L Pct GB Fort Wayne 17 15 .531 — Windy City 18 16 .529 — Grand Rapids 16 18 .471 2 Canton 12 21 .364 5½ Wisconsin 8 24 .250 9 Southeast Division W L Pct GB Lakeland 21 12 .636 — Capital City 18 14 .563 2½ Erie 17 14 .548 3 Greensboro 17 16 .515 4 WESTERN CONFERENCE Midwest Division W L Pct GB Oklahoma City 25 10 .714 — Sioux Falls 22 14 .611 3½ Memphis 18 16 .529 6½ Iowa 12 23 .343 13 Pacific Division W L Pct GB Santa Cruz 24 9 .727 — Stockton 20 12 .625 3½ Agua Caliente 16 16 .500 7½ South Bay 13 21 .382 11½ Northern Arizona 7 30 .189 19 Southwest Division W L Pct GB Rio Grande Valley 23 12 .657 — Salt Lake City 16 17 .485 6 Austin 15 19 .441 7½ Texas 13 23 .361 10½

___

Tuesday’s Games

Greensboro 114, Erie 101

Iowa 132, Oklahoma City 106

Austin 119, Delaware 108

Advertisement

Lakeland 130, Maine 101

Rio Grande Valley 123, Northern Arizona 106

Windy City 121, Capital City 109

Wednesday’s Games

Grand Rapids 119, Canton 109

Raptors at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

Stockton at Santa Cruz, 10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Capital City at Fort Wayne, 11 a.m.

Long Island at Delaware, 7 p.m.

Maine at Greensboro, 7 p.m.

Agua Caliente at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Rio Grande Valley at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Canton at Westchester, 7 p.m.

Erie at Lakeland, 7 p.m.

Windy City at Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.

Wisconsin at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Agua Caliente at Sioux Falls, 8 p.m.

Northern Arizona at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Austin, 8:30 p.m.

Santa Cruz at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.

Rio Grande Valley at South Bay, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Erie at Greensboro, 7 p.m.

Iowa at Delaware, 7 p.m.

Lakeland at Capital City, 7 p.m.

Long Island at Westchester, 7 p.m.

Raptors at Maine, 7 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Windy City, 8 p.m.

Stockton at Sioux Falls, 8 p.m.

Memphis at Texas, 8:30 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.