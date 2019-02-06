|All Times EST
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Long Island
|21
|11
|.656
|—
|Raptors
|20
|13
|.606
|1½
|Westchester
|20
|16
|.556
|3
|Delaware
|12
|19
|.387
|8½
|Maine
|11
|21
|.344
|10
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Fort Wayne
|17
|15
|.531
|—
|Windy City
|18
|16
|.529
|—
|Grand Rapids
|16
|18
|.471
|2
|Canton
|12
|21
|.364
|5½
|Wisconsin
|8
|24
|.250
|9
|Southeast Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Lakeland
|21
|12
|.636
|—
|Capital City
|18
|14
|.563
|2½
|Erie
|17
|14
|.548
|3
|Greensboro
|17
|16
|.515
|4
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|Midwest Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Oklahoma City
|25
|10
|.714
|—
|Sioux Falls
|22
|14
|.611
|3½
|Memphis
|18
|16
|.529
|6½
|Iowa
|12
|23
|.343
|13
|Pacific Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Santa Cruz
|24
|9
|.727
|—
|Stockton
|20
|12
|.625
|3½
|Agua Caliente
|16
|16
|.500
|7½
|South Bay
|13
|21
|.382
|11½
|Northern Arizona
|7
|30
|.189
|19
|Southwest Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Rio Grande Valley
|23
|12
|.657
|—
|Salt Lake City
|16
|17
|.485
|6
|Austin
|15
|19
|.441
|7½
|Texas
|13
|23
|.361
|10½
Greensboro 114, Erie 101
Iowa 132, Oklahoma City 106
Austin 119, Delaware 108
Lakeland 130, Maine 101
Rio Grande Valley 123, Northern Arizona 106
Windy City 121, Capital City 109
Grand Rapids 119, Canton 109
Raptors at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.
Stockton at Santa Cruz, 10 p.m.
Capital City at Fort Wayne, 11 a.m.
Long Island at Delaware, 7 p.m.
Maine at Greensboro, 7 p.m.
Agua Caliente at Iowa, 8 p.m.
Rio Grande Valley at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.
Canton at Westchester, 7 p.m.
Erie at Lakeland, 7 p.m.
Windy City at Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.
Wisconsin at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Agua Caliente at Sioux Falls, 8 p.m.
Northern Arizona at Memphis, 8 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Austin, 8:30 p.m.
Santa Cruz at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.
Rio Grande Valley at South Bay, 10 p.m.
Erie at Greensboro, 7 p.m.
Iowa at Delaware, 7 p.m.
Lakeland at Capital City, 7 p.m.
Long Island at Westchester, 7 p.m.
Raptors at Maine, 7 p.m.
Grand Rapids at Windy City, 8 p.m.
Stockton at Sioux Falls, 8 p.m.
Memphis at Texas, 8:30 p.m.
