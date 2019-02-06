Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

NBA G League

February 6, 2019 9:07 pm
 
1 min read
Share       
All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB
Long Island 21 11 .656
Raptors 20 13 .606
Westchester 20 16 .556 3
Delaware 12 19 .387
Maine 11 21 .344 10
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Fort Wayne 17 15 .531
Windy City 18 16 .529
Grand Rapids 16 18 .471 2
Canton 12 21 .364
Wisconsin 8 24 .250 9
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB
Lakeland 21 12 .636
Capital City 18 14 .563
Erie 17 14 .548 3
Greensboro 17 16 .515 4
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Midwest Division
W L Pct GB
Oklahoma City 25 10 .714
Sioux Falls 22 14 .611
Memphis 18 16 .529
Iowa 12 23 .343 13
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB
Santa Cruz 24 9 .727
Stockton 20 12 .625
Agua Caliente 16 16 .500
South Bay 13 21 .382 11½
Northern Arizona 7 30 .189 19
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB
Rio Grande Valley 23 12 .657
Salt Lake City 16 17 .485 6
Austin 15 19 .441
Texas 13 23 .361 10½

___

Tuesday’s Games

Greensboro 114, Erie 101

Iowa 132, Oklahoma City 106

Austin 119, Delaware 108

        Insight by GitLab: Learn how agencies are implementing applications to work across hybrid cloud environments in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Lakeland 130, Maine 101

Rio Grande Valley 123, Northern Arizona 106

Windy City 121, Capital City 109

Wednesday’s Games

Grand Rapids 119, Canton 109

Raptors at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

Stockton at Santa Cruz, 10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Capital City at Fort Wayne, 11 a.m.

Long Island at Delaware, 7 p.m.

Maine at Greensboro, 7 p.m.

Agua Caliente at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Rio Grande Valley at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Canton at Westchester, 7 p.m.

Erie at Lakeland, 7 p.m.

Windy City at Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.

Wisconsin at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Agua Caliente at Sioux Falls, 8 p.m.

Northern Arizona at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Austin, 8:30 p.m.

Santa Cruz at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.

Rio Grande Valley at South Bay, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Erie at Greensboro, 7 p.m.

Iowa at Delaware, 7 p.m.

Lakeland at Capital City, 7 p.m.

Long Island at Westchester, 7 p.m.

Raptors at Maine, 7 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Windy City, 8 p.m.

Stockton at Sioux Falls, 8 p.m.

Memphis at Texas, 8:30 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|12 Nuclear Deterrence Summit
2|12 7th Annual Automated ISR and Battle...
2|12 Service Contract Labor Standards: A...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

National Guard soldiers train in snow for upcoming rotation

Today in History

1861: First military Medal of Honor action

Get our daily newsletter.