|All Times EST
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Long Island
|21
|11
|.656
|—
|Raptors
|21
|13
|.618
|1
|Westchester
|20
|16
|.556
|3
|Delaware
|12
|19
|.387
|8½
|Maine
|12
|21
|.364
|9½
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Fort Wayne
|18
|15
|.545
|—
|Windy City
|18
|16
|.529
|½
|Grand Rapids
|16
|18
|.471
|2½
|Canton
|12
|21
|.364
|6
|Wisconsin
|8
|25
|.242
|10
|Southeast Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Lakeland
|21
|12
|.636
|—
|Erie
|17
|14
|.548
|3
|Capital City
|18
|15
|.545
|3
|Greensboro
|17
|17
|.500
|4½
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|Midwest Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Oklahoma City
|25
|10
|.714
|—
|Sioux Falls
|22
|14
|.611
|3½
|Memphis
|18
|16
|.529
|6½
|Iowa
|12
|23
|.343
|13
|Pacific Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Santa Cruz
|25
|9
|.735
|—
|Stockton
|20
|13
|.606
|4½
|Agua Caliente
|16
|16
|.500
|8
|South Bay
|13
|21
|.382
|12
|Northern Arizona
|7
|30
|.189
|19½
|Southwest Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Rio Grande Valley
|23
|12
|.657
|—
|Salt Lake City
|16
|17
|.485
|6
|Austin
|15
|19
|.441
|7½
|Texas
|13
|23
|.361
|10½
Grand Rapids 119, Canton 109
Raptors 115, Wisconsin 112
Santa Cruz 95, Stockton 88
Fort Wayne 121, Capital City 118, OT
Long Island at Delaware, 7 p.m.
Maine 121, Greensboro 98
Agua Caliente at Iowa, 8 p.m.
Rio Grande Valley at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.
Canton at Westchester, 7 p.m.
Erie at Lakeland, 7 p.m.
Windy City at Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.
Wisconsin at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Agua Caliente at Sioux Falls, 8 p.m.
Northern Arizona at Memphis, 8 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Austin, 8:30 p.m.
Santa Cruz at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.
Rio Grande Valley at South Bay, 10 p.m.
Erie at Greensboro, 7 p.m.
Iowa at Delaware, 7 p.m.
Lakeland at Capital City, 7 p.m.
Long Island at Westchester, 7 p.m.
Raptors at Maine, 7 p.m.
Grand Rapids at Windy City, 8 p.m.
Stockton at Sioux Falls, 8 p.m.
Memphis at Texas, 8:30 p.m.
South Bay at Oklahoma City, 3 p.m.
Canton at Wisconsin, 3:30 p.m.
Salt Lake City at Austin, 5 p.m.
Santa Cruz at Fort Wayne, 5 p.m.
Rio Grande Valley at Agua Caliente, 10:30 p.m.
