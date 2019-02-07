All Times EST EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division W L Pct GB Long Island 21 12 .636 — Raptors 21 13 .618 ½ Westchester 20 16 .556 2½ Delaware 13 19 .406 7½ Maine 12 21 .364 9 Central Division W L Pct GB Fort Wayne 18 15 .545 — Windy City 18 16 .529 ½ Grand Rapids 16 18 .471 2½ Canton 12 21 .364 6 Wisconsin 8 25 .242 10 Southeast Division W L Pct GB Lakeland 21 12 .636 — Erie 17 14 .548 3 Capital City 18 15 .545 3 Greensboro 17 17 .500 4½ WESTERN CONFERENCE Midwest Division W L Pct GB Oklahoma City 25 10 .714 — Sioux Falls 22 14 .611 3½ Memphis 18 16 .529 6½ Iowa 12 23 .343 13 Pacific Division W L Pct GB Santa Cruz 25 9 .735 — Stockton 20 13 .606 4½ Agua Caliente 16 16 .500 8 South Bay 13 21 .382 12 Northern Arizona 7 30 .189 19½ Southwest Division W L Pct GB Rio Grande Valley 23 12 .657 — Salt Lake City 16 17 .485 6 Austin 15 19 .441 7½ Texas 13 23 .361 10½

___

Wednesday’s Games

Grand Rapids 119, Canton 109

Raptors 115, Wisconsin 112

Santa Cruz 95, Stockton 88

Advertisement

Thursday’s Games

Fort Wayne 121, Capital City 118, OT

Delaware 109, Long Island 107

Maine 121, Greensboro 98

Agua Caliente at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Rio Grande Valley at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Canton at Westchester, 7 p.m.

Erie at Lakeland, 7 p.m.

Windy City at Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.

Wisconsin at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Agua Caliente at Sioux Falls, 8 p.m.

Northern Arizona at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Austin, 8:30 p.m.

Santa Cruz at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.

Rio Grande Valley at South Bay, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Erie at Greensboro, 7 p.m.

Iowa at Delaware, 7 p.m.

Lakeland at Capital City, 7 p.m.

Long Island at Westchester, 7 p.m.

Raptors at Maine, 7 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Windy City, 8 p.m.

Stockton at Sioux Falls, 8 p.m.

Memphis at Texas, 8:30 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

South Bay at Oklahoma City, 3 p.m.

Canton at Wisconsin, 3:30 p.m.

Salt Lake City at Austin, 5 p.m.

Santa Cruz at Fort Wayne, 5 p.m.

Rio Grande Valley at Agua Caliente, 10:30 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.