The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

NBA G League

February 7, 2019 11:27 pm
 
All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB
Long Island 21 12 .636
Raptors 21 13 .618 ½
Westchester 20 16 .556
Delaware 13 19 .406
Maine 12 21 .364 9
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Fort Wayne 18 15 .545
Windy City 18 16 .529 ½
Grand Rapids 16 18 .471
Canton 12 21 .364 6
Wisconsin 8 25 .242 10
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB
Lakeland 21 12 .636
Erie 17 14 .548 3
Capital City 18 15 .545 3
Greensboro 17 17 .500
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Midwest Division
W L Pct GB
Oklahoma City 25 10 .714
Sioux Falls 22 14 .611
Memphis 18 16 .529
Iowa 13 23 .361 12½
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB
Santa Cruz 25 9 .735
Stockton 20 13 .606
Agua Caliente 16 17 .485
South Bay 13 21 .382 12
Northern Arizona 7 30 .189 19½
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB
Rio Grande Valley 24 12 .667
Salt Lake City 16 18 .471 7
Austin 15 19 .441 8
Texas 13 23 .361 11

___

Wednesday’s Games

Grand Rapids 119, Canton 109

Raptors 115, Wisconsin 112

Santa Cruz 95, Stockton 88

Thursday’s Games

Fort Wayne 121, Capital City 118, OT

Delaware 109, Long Island 107

Maine 121, Greensboro 98

Iowa 120, Agua Caliente 114

Rio Grande Valley 103, Salt Lake City 102

Friday’s Games

Canton at Westchester, 7 p.m.

Erie at Lakeland, 7 p.m.

Windy City at Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.

Wisconsin at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Agua Caliente at Sioux Falls, 8 p.m.

Northern Arizona at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Austin, 8:30 p.m.

Santa Cruz at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.

Rio Grande Valley at South Bay, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Erie at Greensboro, 7 p.m.

Iowa at Delaware, 7 p.m.

Lakeland at Capital City, 7 p.m.

Long Island at Westchester, 7 p.m.

Raptors at Maine, 7 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Windy City, 8 p.m.

Stockton at Sioux Falls, 8 p.m.

Memphis at Texas, 8:30 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

South Bay at Oklahoma City, 3 p.m.

Canton at Wisconsin, 3:30 p.m.

Salt Lake City at Austin, 5 p.m.

Santa Cruz at Fort Wayne, 5 p.m.

Rio Grande Valley at Agua Caliente, 10:30 p.m.

