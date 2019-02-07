|All Times EST
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Long Island
|21
|12
|.636
|—
|Raptors
|21
|13
|.618
|½
|Westchester
|20
|16
|.556
|2½
|Delaware
|13
|19
|.406
|7½
|Maine
|12
|21
|.364
|9
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Fort Wayne
|18
|15
|.545
|—
|Windy City
|18
|16
|.529
|½
|Grand Rapids
|16
|18
|.471
|2½
|Canton
|12
|21
|.364
|6
|Wisconsin
|8
|25
|.242
|10
|Southeast Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Lakeland
|21
|12
|.636
|—
|Erie
|17
|14
|.548
|3
|Capital City
|18
|15
|.545
|3
|Greensboro
|17
|17
|.500
|4½
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|Midwest Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Oklahoma City
|25
|10
|.714
|—
|Sioux Falls
|22
|14
|.611
|3½
|Memphis
|18
|16
|.529
|6½
|Iowa
|13
|23
|.361
|12½
|Pacific Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Santa Cruz
|25
|9
|.735
|—
|Stockton
|20
|13
|.606
|4½
|Agua Caliente
|16
|17
|.485
|8½
|South Bay
|13
|21
|.382
|12
|Northern Arizona
|7
|30
|.189
|19½
|Southwest Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Rio Grande Valley
|24
|12
|.667
|—
|Salt Lake City
|16
|18
|.471
|7
|Austin
|15
|19
|.441
|8
|Texas
|13
|23
|.361
|11
___
Grand Rapids 119, Canton 109
Raptors 115, Wisconsin 112
Santa Cruz 95, Stockton 88
Fort Wayne 121, Capital City 118, OT
Delaware 109, Long Island 107
Maine 121, Greensboro 98
Iowa 120, Agua Caliente 114
Rio Grande Valley 103, Salt Lake City 102
Canton at Westchester, 7 p.m.
Erie at Lakeland, 7 p.m.
Windy City at Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.
Wisconsin at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
Agua Caliente at Sioux Falls, 8 p.m.
Northern Arizona at Memphis, 8 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Austin, 8:30 p.m.
Santa Cruz at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.
Rio Grande Valley at South Bay, 10 p.m.
Erie at Greensboro, 7 p.m.
Iowa at Delaware, 7 p.m.
Lakeland at Capital City, 7 p.m.
Long Island at Westchester, 7 p.m.
Raptors at Maine, 7 p.m.
Grand Rapids at Windy City, 8 p.m.
Stockton at Sioux Falls, 8 p.m.
Memphis at Texas, 8:30 p.m.
South Bay at Oklahoma City, 3 p.m.
Canton at Wisconsin, 3:30 p.m.
Salt Lake City at Austin, 5 p.m.
Santa Cruz at Fort Wayne, 5 p.m.
Rio Grande Valley at Agua Caliente, 10:30 p.m.
