|All Times EST
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Long Island
|21
|12
|.636
|—
|Raptors
|21
|13
|.618
|½
|Westchester
|21
|16
|.568
|2
|Delaware
|13
|19
|.406
|7½
|Maine
|12
|21
|.364
|9
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Windy City
|19
|16
|.543
|—
|Fort Wayne
|18
|16
|.529
|½
|Grand Rapids
|16
|18
|.471
|2½
|Canton
|12
|22
|.353
|6½
|Wisconsin
|8
|25
|.242
|10
|Southeast Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Lakeland
|22
|12
|.647
|—
|Capital City
|18
|15
|.545
|3½
|Erie
|17
|15
|.531
|4
|Greensboro
|17
|17
|.500
|5
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|Midwest Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Oklahoma City
|25
|11
|.694
|—
|Sioux Falls
|23
|14
|.622
|2½
|Memphis
|19
|16
|.543
|5½
|Iowa
|13
|23
|.361
|12
|Pacific Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Santa Cruz
|25
|10
|.714
|—
|Stockton
|20
|13
|.606
|4
|Agua Caliente
|16
|18
|.471
|8½
|South Bay
|13
|21
|.382
|11½
|Northern Arizona
|7
|31
|.184
|19½
|Southwest Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Rio Grande Valley
|24
|12
|.667
|—
|Salt Lake City
|17
|18
|.486
|6½
|Austin
|16
|19
|.457
|7½
|Texas
|13
|23
|.361
|11
___
Fort Wayne 121, Capital City 118, OT
Delaware 109, Long Island 107
Maine 121, Greensboro 98
Iowa 120, Agua Caliente 114
Rio Grande Valley 103, Salt Lake City 102
Lakeland 109, Erie 103
Westchester 112, Canton 96
Windy City 116, Fort Wayne 98
Wisconsin at Grand Rapids, ppd.
Memphis 118, Northern Arizona 89
Sioux Falls 135, Agua Caliente 120
Austin 111, Oklahoma City 109
Salt Lake City 102, Santa Cruz 78
Rio Grande Valley at South Bay, 10 p.m.
Erie at Greensboro, 7 p.m.
Iowa at Delaware, 7 p.m.
Lakeland at Capital City, 7 p.m.
Long Island at Westchester, 7 p.m.
Raptors at Maine, 7 p.m.
Grand Rapids at Windy City, 8 p.m.
Stockton at Sioux Falls, 8 p.m.
Memphis at Texas, 8:30 p.m.
South Bay at Oklahoma City, 3 p.m.
Canton at Wisconsin, 3:30 p.m.
Salt Lake City at Austin, 5 p.m.
Santa Cruz at Fort Wayne, 5 p.m.
Rio Grande Valley at Agua Caliente, 10:30 p.m.
Erie at Delaware, 7 p.m.
Long Island at Lakeland, 7 p.m.
Maine at Raptors, 7:30 p.m.
Stockton at Iowa, 8 p.m.
