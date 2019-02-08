Listen Live Sports

NBA G League

February 8, 2019 11:15 pm
 
All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB
Long Island 21 12 .636
Raptors 21 13 .618 ½
Westchester 21 16 .568 2
Delaware 13 19 .406
Maine 12 21 .364 9
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Windy City 19 16 .543
Fort Wayne 18 16 .529 ½
Grand Rapids 16 18 .471
Canton 12 22 .353
Wisconsin 8 25 .242 10
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB
Lakeland 22 12 .647
Capital City 18 15 .545
Erie 17 15 .531 4
Greensboro 17 17 .500 5
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Midwest Division
W L Pct GB
Oklahoma City 25 11 .694
Sioux Falls 23 14 .622
Memphis 19 16 .543
Iowa 13 23 .361 12
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB
Santa Cruz 25 10 .714
Stockton 20 13 .606 4
Agua Caliente 16 18 .471
South Bay 13 21 .382 11½
Northern Arizona 7 31 .184 19½
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB
Rio Grande Valley 24 12 .667
Salt Lake City 17 18 .486
Austin 16 19 .457
Texas 13 23 .361 11

Thursday’s Games

Fort Wayne 121, Capital City 118, OT

Delaware 109, Long Island 107

Maine 121, Greensboro 98

Iowa 120, Agua Caliente 114

Rio Grande Valley 103, Salt Lake City 102

Friday’s Games

Lakeland 109, Erie 103

Westchester 112, Canton 96

Windy City 116, Fort Wayne 98

Wisconsin at Grand Rapids, ppd.

Memphis 118, Northern Arizona 89

Sioux Falls 135, Agua Caliente 120

Austin 111, Oklahoma City 109

Salt Lake City 102, Santa Cruz 78

Rio Grande Valley at South Bay, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Erie at Greensboro, 7 p.m.

Iowa at Delaware, 7 p.m.

Lakeland at Capital City, 7 p.m.

Long Island at Westchester, 7 p.m.

Raptors at Maine, 7 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Windy City, 8 p.m.

Stockton at Sioux Falls, 8 p.m.

Memphis at Texas, 8:30 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

South Bay at Oklahoma City, 3 p.m.

Canton at Wisconsin, 3:30 p.m.

Salt Lake City at Austin, 5 p.m.

Santa Cruz at Fort Wayne, 5 p.m.

Rio Grande Valley at Agua Caliente, 10:30 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Erie at Delaware, 7 p.m.

Long Island at Lakeland, 7 p.m.

Maine at Raptors, 7:30 p.m.

Stockton at Iowa, 8 p.m.

