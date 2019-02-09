All Times EST EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division W L Pct GB Long Island 21 12 .636 — Raptors 21 13 .618 ½ Westchester 21 16 .568 2 Delaware 13 19 .406 7½ Maine 12 21 .364 9 Central Division W L Pct GB Windy City 19 16 .543 — Fort Wayne 18 16 .529 ½ Grand Rapids 16 18 .471 2½ Canton 12 22 .353 6½ Wisconsin 8 25 .242 10 Southeast Division W L Pct GB Lakeland 22 12 .647 — Capital City 18 15 .545 3½ Erie 17 15 .531 4 Greensboro 17 17 .500 5 WESTERN CONFERENCE Midwest Division W L Pct GB Oklahoma City 25 11 .694 — Sioux Falls 23 14 .622 2½ Memphis 19 16 .543 5½ Iowa 13 23 .361 12 Pacific Division W L Pct GB Santa Cruz 25 10 .714 — Stockton 20 13 .606 4 Agua Caliente 16 18 .471 8½ South Bay 13 22 .371 12 Northern Arizona 7 31 .184 19½ Southwest Division W L Pct GB Rio Grande Valley 25 12 .676 — Salt Lake City 17 18 .486 7 Austin 16 19 .457 8 Texas 13 23 .361 11½

___

Friday’s Games

Lakeland 109, Erie 103

Westchester 112, Canton 96

Windy City 116, Fort Wayne 98

Advertisement

Wisconsin at Grand Rapids, ppd.

Memphis 118, Northern Arizona 89

Sioux Falls 135, Agua Caliente 120

Austin 111, Oklahoma City 109

Salt Lake City 102, Santa Cruz 78

Rio Grande Valley 128, South Bay 127

Saturday’s Games

Erie at Greensboro, 7 p.m.

Iowa at Delaware, 7 p.m.

Lakeland at Capital City, 7 p.m.

Long Island at Westchester, 7 p.m.

Raptors at Maine, 7 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Windy City, 8 p.m.

Stockton at Sioux Falls, 8 p.m.

Memphis at Texas, 8:30 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

South Bay at Oklahoma City, 3 p.m.

Canton at Wisconsin, 3:30 p.m.

Salt Lake City at Austin, 5 p.m.

Santa Cruz at Fort Wayne, 5 p.m.

Rio Grande Valley at Agua Caliente, 10:30 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Erie at Delaware, 7 p.m.

Long Island at Lakeland, 7 p.m.

Maine at Raptors, 7:30 p.m.

Stockton at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Greensboro at Grand Rapids, 11 a.m.

Westchester at Capital City, 7 p.m.

Wisconsin at Windy City, 8 p.m.

Rio Grande Valley at Northern Arizona, 8:30 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.