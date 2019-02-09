|All Times EST
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Long Island
|21
|12
|.636
|—
|Raptors
|21
|13
|.618
|½
|Westchester
|21
|16
|.568
|2
|Delaware
|13
|19
|.406
|7½
|Maine
|12
|21
|.364
|9
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Windy City
|19
|16
|.543
|—
|Fort Wayne
|18
|16
|.529
|½
|Grand Rapids
|16
|18
|.471
|2½
|Canton
|12
|22
|.353
|6½
|Wisconsin
|8
|25
|.242
|10
|Southeast Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Lakeland
|22
|12
|.647
|—
|Capital City
|18
|15
|.545
|3½
|Erie
|17
|15
|.531
|4
|Greensboro
|17
|17
|.500
|5
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|Midwest Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Oklahoma City
|25
|11
|.694
|—
|Sioux Falls
|23
|14
|.622
|2½
|Memphis
|19
|16
|.543
|5½
|Iowa
|13
|23
|.361
|12
|Pacific Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Santa Cruz
|25
|10
|.714
|—
|Stockton
|20
|13
|.606
|4
|Agua Caliente
|16
|18
|.471
|8½
|South Bay
|13
|22
|.371
|12
|Northern Arizona
|7
|31
|.184
|19½
|Southwest Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Rio Grande Valley
|25
|12
|.676
|—
|Salt Lake City
|17
|18
|.486
|7
|Austin
|16
|19
|.457
|8
|Texas
|13
|23
|.361
|11½
___
Lakeland 109, Erie 103
Westchester 112, Canton 96
Windy City 116, Fort Wayne 98
Wisconsin at Grand Rapids, ppd.
Memphis 118, Northern Arizona 89
Sioux Falls 135, Agua Caliente 120
Austin 111, Oklahoma City 109
Salt Lake City 102, Santa Cruz 78
Rio Grande Valley 128, South Bay 127
Erie at Greensboro, 7 p.m.
Iowa at Delaware, 7 p.m.
Lakeland at Capital City, 7 p.m.
Long Island at Westchester, 7 p.m.
Raptors at Maine, 7 p.m.
Grand Rapids at Windy City, 8 p.m.
Stockton at Sioux Falls, 8 p.m.
Memphis at Texas, 8:30 p.m.
South Bay at Oklahoma City, 3 p.m.
Canton at Wisconsin, 3:30 p.m.
Salt Lake City at Austin, 5 p.m.
Santa Cruz at Fort Wayne, 5 p.m.
Rio Grande Valley at Agua Caliente, 10:30 p.m.
Erie at Delaware, 7 p.m.
Long Island at Lakeland, 7 p.m.
Maine at Raptors, 7:30 p.m.
Stockton at Iowa, 8 p.m.
Greensboro at Grand Rapids, 11 a.m.
Westchester at Capital City, 7 p.m.
Wisconsin at Windy City, 8 p.m.
Rio Grande Valley at Northern Arizona, 8:30 p.m.
