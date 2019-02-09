All Times EST EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division W L Pct GB Long Island 21 13 .618 — Raptors 21 14 .600 ½ Westchester 22 16 .579 1 Delaware 14 19 .424 6½ Maine 13 21 .382 8 Central Division W L Pct GB Fort Wayne 18 16 .529 — Windy City 19 17 .528 — Grand Rapids 17 18 .486 1½ Canton 12 22 .353 6 Wisconsin 8 25 .242 9½ Southeast Division W L Pct GB Lakeland 23 12 .657 — Capital City 18 16 .529 4½ Erie 17 16 .515 5 Greensboro 18 17 .514 5 WESTERN CONFERENCE Midwest Division W L Pct GB Oklahoma City 25 11 .694 — Sioux Falls 23 15 .605 3 Memphis 20 16 .556 5 Iowa 13 24 .351 12½ Pacific Division W L Pct GB Santa Cruz 25 10 .714 — Stockton 21 13 .618 3½ Agua Caliente 16 18 .471 8½ South Bay 13 22 .371 12 Northern Arizona 7 31 .184 19½ Southwest Division W L Pct GB Rio Grande Valley 25 12 .676 — Salt Lake City 17 18 .486 7 Austin 16 19 .457 8 Texas 13 24 .351 12

Friday’s Games

Lakeland 109, Erie 103

Westchester 112, Canton 96

Windy City 116, Fort Wayne 98

Wisconsin at Grand Rapids, ppd.

Memphis 118, Northern Arizona 89

Sioux Falls 135, Agua Caliente 120

Austin 111, Oklahoma City 109

Salt Lake City 102, Santa Cruz 78

Rio Grande Valley 128, South Bay 127

Saturday’s Games

Delaware 134, Iowa 111

Greensboro 112, Erie 110

Lakeland 117, Capital City 91

Maine 99, Raptors 98

Westchester 134, Long Island 130, 2OT

Grand Rapids 113, Windy City 92

Stockton 126, Sioux Falls 107

Memphis 115, Texas 94

Sunday’s Games

South Bay at Oklahoma City, 3 p.m.

Canton at Wisconsin, 3:30 p.m.

Salt Lake City at Austin, 5 p.m.

Santa Cruz at Fort Wayne, 5 p.m.

Rio Grande Valley at Agua Caliente, 10:30 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Erie at Delaware, 7 p.m.

Long Island at Lakeland, 7 p.m.

Maine at Raptors, 7:30 p.m.

Stockton at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Greensboro at Grand Rapids, 11 a.m.

Westchester at Capital City, 7 p.m.

Wisconsin at Windy City, 8 p.m.

Rio Grande Valley at Northern Arizona, 8:30 p.m.

