February 9, 2019 10:49 pm
 
All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB
Long Island 21 13 .618
Raptors 21 14 .600 ½
Westchester 22 16 .579 1
Delaware 14 19 .424
Maine 13 21 .382 8
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Fort Wayne 18 16 .529
Windy City 19 17 .528
Grand Rapids 17 18 .486
Canton 12 22 .353 6
Wisconsin 8 25 .242
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB
Lakeland 23 12 .657
Capital City 18 16 .529
Erie 17 16 .515 5
Greensboro 18 17 .514 5
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Midwest Division
W L Pct GB
Oklahoma City 25 11 .694
Sioux Falls 23 15 .605 3
Memphis 20 16 .556 5
Iowa 13 24 .351 12½
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB
Santa Cruz 25 10 .714
Stockton 21 13 .618
Agua Caliente 16 18 .471
South Bay 13 22 .371 12
Northern Arizona 7 31 .184 19½
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB
Rio Grande Valley 25 12 .676
Salt Lake City 17 18 .486 7
Austin 16 19 .457 8
Texas 13 24 .351 12

___

Friday’s Games

Lakeland 109, Erie 103

Westchester 112, Canton 96

Windy City 116, Fort Wayne 98

Wisconsin at Grand Rapids, ppd.

Memphis 118, Northern Arizona 89

Sioux Falls 135, Agua Caliente 120

Austin 111, Oklahoma City 109

Salt Lake City 102, Santa Cruz 78

Rio Grande Valley 128, South Bay 127

Saturday’s Games

Delaware 134, Iowa 111

Greensboro 112, Erie 110

Lakeland 117, Capital City 91

Maine 99, Raptors 98

Westchester 134, Long Island 130, 2OT

Grand Rapids 113, Windy City 92

Stockton 126, Sioux Falls 107

Memphis 115, Texas 94

Sunday’s Games

South Bay at Oklahoma City, 3 p.m.

Canton at Wisconsin, 3:30 p.m.

Salt Lake City at Austin, 5 p.m.

Santa Cruz at Fort Wayne, 5 p.m.

Rio Grande Valley at Agua Caliente, 10:30 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Erie at Delaware, 7 p.m.

Long Island at Lakeland, 7 p.m.

Maine at Raptors, 7:30 p.m.

Stockton at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Greensboro at Grand Rapids, 11 a.m.

Westchester at Capital City, 7 p.m.

Wisconsin at Windy City, 8 p.m.

Rio Grande Valley at Northern Arizona, 8:30 p.m.

