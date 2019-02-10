|All Times EST
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Long Island
|21
|13
|.618
|—
|Raptors
|21
|14
|.600
|½
|Westchester
|22
|16
|.579
|1
|Delaware
|14
|19
|.424
|6½
|Maine
|13
|21
|.382
|8
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Fort Wayne
|18
|16
|.529
|—
|Windy City
|19
|17
|.528
|—
|Grand Rapids
|17
|18
|.486
|1½
|Canton
|12
|23
|.343
|6½
|Wisconsin
|9
|25
|.265
|9
|Southeast Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Lakeland
|23
|12
|.657
|—
|Capital City
|18
|16
|.529
|4½
|Erie
|17
|16
|.515
|5
|Greensboro
|18
|17
|.514
|5
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|Midwest Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Oklahoma City
|25
|12
|.676
|—
|Sioux Falls
|23
|15
|.605
|2½
|Memphis
|20
|16
|.556
|4½
|Iowa
|13
|24
|.351
|12
|Pacific Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Santa Cruz
|25
|10
|.714
|—
|Stockton
|21
|13
|.618
|3½
|Agua Caliente
|16
|18
|.471
|8½
|South Bay
|14
|22
|.389
|11½
|Northern Arizona
|7
|31
|.184
|19½
|Southwest Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Rio Grande Valley
|25
|12
|.676
|—
|Salt Lake City
|17
|18
|.486
|7
|Austin
|16
|19
|.457
|8
|Texas
|13
|24
|.351
|12
___
Delaware 134, Iowa 111
Greensboro 112, Erie 110
Lakeland 117, Capital City 91
Maine 99, Raptors 98
Westchester 134, Long Island 130, 2OT
Grand Rapids 113, Windy City 92
Stockton 126, Sioux Falls 107
Memphis 115, Texas 94
South Bay 113, Oklahoma City 110
Wisconsin 117, Canton 108
Salt Lake City at Austin, 5 p.m.
Santa Cruz at Fort Wayne, 5 p.m.
Rio Grande Valley at Agua Caliente, 10:30 p.m.
Erie at Delaware, 7 p.m.
Long Island at Lakeland, 7 p.m.
Maine at Raptors, 7:30 p.m.
Stockton at Iowa, 8 p.m.
Greensboro at Grand Rapids, 11 a.m.
Westchester at Capital City, 7 p.m.
Wisconsin at Windy City, 8 p.m.
Rio Grande Valley at Northern Arizona, 8:30 p.m.
Salt Lake City at Stockton, 1 p.m.
Capital City at Delaware, 7 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Lakeland, 7 p.m.
Maine at Erie, 7 p.m.
Santa Cruz at Raptors, 7:30 p.m.
Iowa at Memphis, 8 p.m.
South Bay at Texas, 8 p.m.
