The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
NBA G League

February 10, 2019 5:56 pm
 
All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB
Long Island 21 13 .618
Raptors 21 14 .600 ½
Westchester 22 16 .579 1
Delaware 14 19 .424
Maine 13 21 .382 8
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Fort Wayne 18 16 .529
Windy City 19 17 .528
Grand Rapids 17 18 .486
Canton 12 23 .343
Wisconsin 9 25 .265 9
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB
Lakeland 23 12 .657
Capital City 18 16 .529
Erie 17 16 .515 5
Greensboro 18 17 .514 5
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Midwest Division
W L Pct GB
Oklahoma City 25 12 .676
Sioux Falls 23 15 .605
Memphis 20 16 .556
Iowa 13 24 .351 12
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB
Santa Cruz 25 10 .714
Stockton 21 13 .618
Agua Caliente 16 18 .471
South Bay 14 22 .389 11½
Northern Arizona 7 31 .184 19½
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB
Rio Grande Valley 25 12 .676
Salt Lake City 17 18 .486 7
Austin 16 19 .457 8
Texas 13 24 .351 12

___

Saturday’s Games

Delaware 134, Iowa 111

Greensboro 112, Erie 110

Lakeland 117, Capital City 91

Maine 99, Raptors 98

Westchester 134, Long Island 130, 2OT

Grand Rapids 113, Windy City 92

Stockton 126, Sioux Falls 107

Memphis 115, Texas 94

Sunday’s Games

South Bay 113, Oklahoma City 110

Wisconsin 117, Canton 108

Salt Lake City at Austin, 5 p.m.

Santa Cruz at Fort Wayne, 5 p.m.

Rio Grande Valley at Agua Caliente, 10:30 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Erie at Delaware, 7 p.m.

Long Island at Lakeland, 7 p.m.

Maine at Raptors, 7:30 p.m.

Stockton at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Greensboro at Grand Rapids, 11 a.m.

Westchester at Capital City, 7 p.m.

Wisconsin at Windy City, 8 p.m.

Rio Grande Valley at Northern Arizona, 8:30 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Salt Lake City at Stockton, 1 p.m.

Capital City at Delaware, 7 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Lakeland, 7 p.m.

Maine at Erie, 7 p.m.

Santa Cruz at Raptors, 7:30 p.m.

Iowa at Memphis, 8 p.m.

South Bay at Texas, 8 p.m.

