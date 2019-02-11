|All Times EST
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Long Island
|21
|13
|.618
|—
|Raptors
|21
|14
|.600
|½
|Westchester
|22
|16
|.579
|1
|Delaware
|14
|19
|.424
|6½
|Maine
|13
|21
|.382
|8
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Windy City
|19
|17
|.528
|—
|Fort Wayne
|18
|17
|.514
|½
|Grand Rapids
|17
|18
|.486
|1½
|Canton
|12
|23
|.343
|6½
|Wisconsin
|9
|25
|.265
|9
|Southeast Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Lakeland
|23
|12
|.657
|—
|Capital City
|18
|16
|.529
|4½
|Erie
|17
|16
|.515
|5
|Greensboro
|18
|17
|.514
|5
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|Midwest Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Oklahoma City
|25
|12
|.676
|—
|Sioux Falls
|23
|15
|.605
|2½
|Memphis
|20
|16
|.556
|4½
|Iowa
|13
|24
|.351
|12
|Pacific Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Santa Cruz
|26
|10
|.722
|—
|Stockton
|21
|13
|.618
|4
|Agua Caliente
|16
|19
|.457
|9½
|South Bay
|14
|22
|.389
|12
|Northern Arizona
|7
|31
|.184
|20
|Southwest Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Rio Grande Valley
|26
|12
|.684
|—
|Salt Lake City
|18
|18
|.500
|7
|Austin
|16
|20
|.444
|9
|Texas
|13
|24
|.351
|12½
___
South Bay 113, Oklahoma City 110
Wisconsin 117, Canton 106
Salt Lake City 98, Austin 89
Santa Cruz 114, Fort Wayne 104
Rio Grande Valley 130, Agua Caliente 97
Erie at Delaware, 7 p.m.
Long Island at Lakeland, 7 p.m.
Maine at Raptors, 7:30 p.m.
Stockton at Iowa, 8 p.m.
Greensboro at Grand Rapids, 11 a.m.
Westchester at Capital City, 7 p.m.
Wisconsin at Windy City, 8 p.m.
Rio Grande Valley at Northern Arizona, 8:30 p.m.
Salt Lake City at Stockton, 1 p.m.
Capital City at Delaware, 7 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Lakeland, 7 p.m.
Maine at Erie, 7 p.m.
Santa Cruz at Raptors, 7:30 p.m.
Iowa at Memphis, 8 p.m.
South Bay at Texas, 8 p.m.
Greensboro at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.
